WhatsApp should let only your contacts know you are online – 12/13/2021

WhatsApp seems to be adopting a new feature that will make those who like privacy happy: only your contacts will be able to know that you are online. This means that unknown people will no longer have access to the status of the last time you opened the app, nor will they even know if you are available at that time.

According to the WaBetaInfo website, which tends to anticipate news and hit rumors, the feature began to be made available for cell phones with Android and iOS operating system —Tilt performed a test, but the device used still does not have the new functionality so far.

The company has not officially confirmed the possible news.

WhatsApp is enabling new privacy measures to protect users Unauthorized third-party apps cannot see your last seen and online status anymore.https://t.co/IqsnV5Nr77 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 11, 2021

Why does it matter?

If the new function is confirmed, it will be a WhatsApp change to increase its user protection rules against stalkers (stalkers) and misuse of information by unauthorized third-party applications.

A netizen shared on Twitter that he received a message from WhatsApp support stating that the new feature was a security measure to make it difficult for unknown people to see his information.

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t felt a message between you, last seen/online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOA — PsyColette 🎅🏻🎄 (@NiHaolain) December 7, 2021

In practice, the novelty, for example, will hinder billing messages outside working hours, on-call on-call people monitoring the lives of other people, or even some online commerce companies that follow the strategy of making an offer to the person’s number only at the moment they appear online.

In the app stores of operating systems, there are programs used with a focus on monitoring in real time if a user is online on WhatsApp. Some of them even send alerts and allow you to check a browsing history of pre-selected numbers.

With the new functionality of WhatsApp, this type of action would be more difficult. According to WaBetaInfo, this feature will be activated automatically, with no need for users to change the app’s settings.

Apparently, contacts that are on the list or that have already had a conversation with the user will continue to see whether a particular person is online or not.