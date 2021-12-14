WhatsApp Test New Mass Image Sharing Format In App

Once again WhatsApp is testing new functionality within the platform. The target is “forwarding” photos to contacts in the app.

See too: Learn now to block contact on WhatsApp without him noticing

The tool under testing would be able to conveniently route media to multiple contacts at once. The procedure is not the same as for an ordinary transmission or file forwarding list.

New tool will allow you to send photos to different contacts on WhatsApp

The information was released by the website specializing in the messenger, WABetaInfo. The novelty was seen in version 2.21.25.19 of the Beta version of WhatsApp. This version is exclusively intended for testing by different users around the world. In other words, the tool is not available for wide use by all contacts registered on the platform.

According to the specialized website, the feature will work as soon as the photo or video is captured on the device. For that, it is necessary that the capture is done through the conversation on WhatsApp. Thus, the user will have a new choice option to share the images. It will be possible to choose several recipients among the contacts registered for that profile.

Then, just click on the name of the contact, contacts or group you want to share. At the bottom of the page the icon to send the media will appear. Okay, so sharing will be faster, more convenient and intuitive. The application serves as a “something extra” when sharing data, images and videos. The user will not be restricted to just traditional forwarding or a broadcast list.

Easier and more practical procedure

The profile’s contact list will open and you will be allowed to select multiple recipients. For now, as explained, the tool is not accessible to anyone on WhatsApp. You must be enabled as a test user in the beta version of the messenger. In addition to this new feature, there are several other resources available to be analyzed and tested. This procedure serves to correct possible flaws and bugs, in addition to improving the new tools.