‘Where’s the scissors?’ · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will revolt again with Madame Lambert (Lorena Silva) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The seamstress will be surprised by the presence of her ex-boss in her studio and will fall for her provocation. “Where’s the scissors?”, will mock the Frenchwoman, referring to the attack that put the former employee in jail in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In this Tuesday’s episode (14), the dressmaker will surprise Tonico’s lover (Alexandre Nero) in the studio. “Madame Lambert?! Came to order one

dressed?”, will mock the daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito).

“Imagine if I were going to go around wearing any rags. I just came to tell you something new: I’m making Pilar’s wedding dress [Gabriela Medvedovski] and Samuel [Michel Gomes]. Isn’t that great news?”, the dondoca will need to, leaving the little villain angry.

“I’m happy for Pilar and Samuel. Especially for him, who managed to get rid of you,” Lambert will add, wanting to cause trouble. “Get out of my studio now,” the princess of Little Africa will shout.

“Are you going to attack me again? Where are your scissors? You haven’t been using much lately, have you? If you lay a finger on me, you’ll be arrested again and this time you’ll mold in prison”, will retort Lorena Silva’s character.

Zayla will pick up the scissors, and the madam will cringe in fear of another blow. “I’m trapped for the rest of my life, just to see the blood spurt from your neck! Get out of here, French snake,” will threaten the young woman, putting her ex-boss to run far away from the studio.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.