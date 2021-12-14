WHO: Investing $1 per person in disease prevention could save 7 million lives

A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that, if low- and middle-income countries invest US$ 1 per person, per year, in the prevention of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, around seven million deaths could be avoided by 2030.

In Brazil, this investment could vary between R$5.00 and R$6.00, per person, depending on the exchange rate. The data are contained in a report released on Monday (13) by the organ.

The WHO estimate is that for every dollar invested in public policies and measures to prevent heart, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases, in nine years, the savings could be of US$ 230 billion.

To reduce the damage caused by these diseases, the agency proposes some measures such as reducing tobacco use, improving nutrition, including reducing the intake of ultra-processed products, in addition to reducing the abusive use of alcoholic beverages.

Experts also suggest increasing the frequency of physical activities, and monitoring cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

Physician and coordinator of the Chronic Disease Prevention Course at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation’s National School of Public Health (ENSP/Fiocruz), Ana Natividade, says that some factors explain the persistence of harmful habits that can lead to these chronic diseases.

According to her, the lobby of the beverage and food industries leads people to consume more industrialized products and alcoholic beverages. Sedentary lifestyle and low incentive to healthier behaviors are also factors that lead to this reality, according to the expert.

“There is a lobby from the food and beverage industry so that public policies are not implemented to prevent the excessive consumption of these products.”

On the other hand, she highlights the positive effects of measures implemented by the government to control tobacco consumption, such as the increase in the tax burden on cigarettes, which caused a drop in sales of the product.

The doctor also highlights that these diseases are highly impactful on people’s lives, limiting the productivity of working-age citizens.

“They can take life early, or even lose productivity. High blood pressure, diabetes or a stroke can cause a physical imitation. When people have a stroke, for example, they can become inactive. People heads of families, who could be working, lose productivity, and this generates an impact not only on the individual’s health, but also social and economic.”, explains the specialist.

Although 85% of premature deaths, between 30 and 69 years of age, caused by chronic diseases, are in low-income countries, the WHO claims that the impact of these diseases in these countries is often underestimated by governments and society, which generates an overload on the health system and socioeconomic impacts.

