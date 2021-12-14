who should leave the rural reality show today, 12/14

Partial of the poll of A Fazenda 2021 of the THE PEOPLE points out that Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves should leave the rural reality of Record TV in “Roça Especial 2” today, Tuesday, December 14 (14/12). Sthe and Dynho are in “Special Farm 2” with Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades. In this final stretch of A Fazenda 13, two gardens were composed with 4 participants each. Voting for “Roça 2”, formed by Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthe Matos is open after the elimination of MC Gui and Aline Mineiro from “Roça Especial 1” this Monday, 13.
The vote for A Fazenda is to stay and, with that, Sthe Matos is the least voted in Roça 2 to stay in the game, with 7%, followed by Dynho Alves with 8%. Next, appear Solange Gomes with 18% and Rico Melquiades with 69%. Vote in the poll: who should be in rural reality? Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes or Sthe Matos?
The Farm 13: vote in the poll for the second Special Farm
Farm 13: who should stay in Roça Especial 2?
Farm 2021: how were the gardens defined?
The remaining 8 participants held a live test last Sunday (12/12) to define the last two fields of the edition. The pedestrians divided into pairs and faced a test of agility in order to complete the circuit in the shortest time possible. The pairs were composed as follows:
Double 1: Rich and Sthe
Double 2: Aline and Marina
Double 3: Bil and Solange
Double 4: MC Gui and Dynho
At the end of the race, the duo MC Gui and Dynho completed the challenge in the shortest time and each won a car, as well as the decision-making power to define how the two fields would be composed, gaining the chance to choose who they preferred to face in the last. elimination
With that, the two special gardens were formed as follows:
The Farm 2021: Special Farm 1
MC Gui x Marina Ferrari x Bil Araújo x Aline Mineiro
The Farm 2021: Special Farm 2
Dynho Alves x Rico Melquiades x Solange Gomes x Sthe Matos
Roça A Fazenda 2021: four workers will be eliminated in the last week
To close the last week of the rural reality, two quadruple gardens were formed last Sunday (12/12), for 2 participants to be eliminated from each. The elimination of “Roça 1” formed by: MC Gui x Marina Ferrari x Bil Araújo x Aline Mineiro happens this Monday (13/12) and the partial poll by O POVO indicates MC Gui and Aline as the possible eliminated tonight.
Just after today’s elimination, the voting for “Roça 2”, formed by: Dynho Alves x Rico Melquiades x Solange Gomes x Sthe Matos will be opened, with the elimination taking place on Tuesday (12/14), leaving 4 participants to participate of the grand finale of the rural reality show.
Farm 2021: who has become a farmer?
First week: Gui Araújo
Second week: Erika Schneider
Third week: Gui Araújo
Fourth week: Rich
Fifth week: dayane
Sixth week: Bil Araújo
Seventh week: Sthe Matos
Eighth week: Marina Ferrari
Ninth week: Gui Araujo
tenth week: Rich Melquiades
Eleventh week: MC GUI
Twelfth week: Rich Melquiades
The Farm 2021: who has left the reality?
First deleted: Liziane Gutierrez
First withdrawal: Medrado
First expulsion: Borel
Second deleted: little mussun
Third eliminated: Erika Schneider
Room eliminated: Victor Pecoraro
Fifth eliminated: lary bottino
Friday deleted: Tati Breaks Shack
Seventh out: Erasmus Viana
Eighth out: James Piquilo
Ninth deleted: valentine
Tenth out: Gui Araújo
Eleventh Deleted: Dayane Mello
Twelfth deleted: Mileide Mihaile
The 2021 Farm: who has already won the trial by fire?
Second week: Bil Araújo
Third week: Rich
Fourth week: mileide
Fifth week: Bil Araújo
Sixth week: Tiago
Seventh week: Gui Araújo
Eighth week: James Piquilo
Ninth week: Rich Melquiades
tenth week: Dynho
Eleventh week: Aline Mineiro
Twelfth week: Sthe Matos
