who should leave the rural reality show today, 12/14

Partial of the poll of A Fazenda 2021 of the THE PEOPLE points out that Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves should leave the rural reality of Record TV in “Roça Especial 2” today, Tuesday, December 14 (14/12). Sthe and Dynho are in “Special Farm 2” with Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades. In this final stretch of A Fazenda 13, two gardens were composed with 4 participants each. Voting for “Roça 2”, formed by Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthe Matos is open after the elimination of MC Gui and Aline Mineiro from “Roça Especial 1” this Monday, 13.

The vote for A Fazenda is to stay and, with that, Sthe Matos is the least voted in Roça 2 to stay in the game, with 7%, followed by Dynho Alves with 8%. Next, appear Solange Gomes with 18% and Rico Melquiades with 69%. Vote in the poll: who should be in rural reality? Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes or Sthe Matos?

The Farm 13: vote in the poll for the second Special Farm

Farm 13: who should stay in Roça Especial 2?

Farm 2021: how were the gardens defined?

The remaining 8 participants held a live test last Sunday (12/12) to define the last two fields of the edition. The pedestrians divided into pairs and faced a test of agility in order to complete the circuit in the shortest time possible. The pairs were composed as follows:

Double 1: Rich and Sthe

Double 2: Aline and Marina

Double 3: Bil and Solange

Double 4: MC Gui and Dynho

At the end of the race, the duo MC Gui and Dynho completed the challenge in the shortest time and each won a car, as well as the decision-making power to define how the two fields would be composed, gaining the chance to choose who they preferred to face in the last. elimination

With that, the two special gardens were formed as follows:

The Farm 2021: Special Farm 1

MC Gui x Marina Ferrari x Bil Araújo x Aline Mineiro

The Farm 2021: Special Farm 2

Dynho Alves x Rico Melquiades x Solange Gomes x Sthe Matos

About the subject

Roça A Fazenda 2021: four workers will be eliminated in the last week

To close the last week of the rural reality, two quadruple gardens were formed last Sunday (12/12), for 2 participants to be eliminated from each. The elimination of “Roça 1” formed by: MC Gui x Marina Ferrari x Bil Araújo x Aline Mineiro happens this Monday (13/12) and the partial poll by O POVO indicates MC Gui and Aline as the possible eliminated tonight.

Just after today’s elimination, the voting for “Roça 2”, formed by: Dynho Alves x Rico Melquiades x Solange Gomes x Sthe Matos will be opened, with the elimination taking place on Tuesday (12/14), leaving 4 participants to participate of the grand finale of the rural reality show.

Farm 2021: who has become a farmer?

First week: Gui Araújo

Second week: Erika Schneider

Third week: Gui Araújo

Fourth week: Rich

Fifth week: dayane

Sixth week: Bil Araújo

Seventh week: Sthe Matos

Eighth week: Marina Ferrari

Ninth week: Gui Araujo

tenth week: Rich Melquiades

Eleventh week: MC GUI

Twelfth week: Rich Melquiades

The Farm 2021: who has left the reality?

First deleted: Liziane Gutierrez

First withdrawal: Medrado

First expulsion: Borel

Second deleted: little mussun

Third eliminated: Erika Schneider

Room eliminated: Victor Pecoraro

Fifth eliminated: lary bottino

Friday deleted: Tati Breaks Shack

Seventh out: Erasmus Viana

Eighth out: James Piquilo

Ninth deleted: valentine

Tenth out: Gui Araújo

Eleventh Deleted: Dayane Mello

Twelfth deleted: Mileide Mihaile

The 2021 Farm: who has already won the trial by fire?



Second week: Bil Araújo

Third week: Rich

Fourth week: mileide

Fifth week: Bil Araújo

Sixth week: Tiago

Seventh week: Gui Araújo

Eighth week: James Piquilo

Ninth week: Rich Melquiades

tenth week: Dynho

Eleventh week: Aline Mineiro

Twelfth week: Sthe Matos

