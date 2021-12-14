Why Hamilton Didn’t Box in the Safety Car in F1 Decision

When a Safety Car was triggered to recover the car of Nicholas Latifi, who had crashed, six laps from the GP that decided the Formula 1 championship, the situation was as follows: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were tied on points, but the English had some slack in the lead. The Dutchman had changed tires 23 laps earlier to try to put pressure on him, but he was still 11s9 behind and didn’t seem to have the pace to catch Hamilton, who was on his way to an octa-championship.

What followed is well documented: Verstappen took advantage of the Safety Car to make a third stop and put on the faster, softer tires, while Hamilton stayed on track on his hard tires, which already had 39 laps. With this tactic, Red Bull ended up cornering Mercedes, which would have to give up the lead to call its driver to the pits. In the restart, on the last lap, the Dutchman overcame his rival and was champion for the first time in his career.

So why didn’t Hamilton, with tires so worn and knowing he’d be exposed in the restart, stop? This was an answer that Mercedes did not give, as both the driver and team members did not grant interviews on Sunday night, awaiting the outcome of two protests related to the restart procedure, which were eventually denied (the team can still to appeal the decision on one of them, something that will be released until Thursday), but you can get an idea of ​​the thinking behind the strategy.

The loss of a pit stop with the race neutralized with the Safety Car was 15s in Abu Dhabi, which meant that if Mercedes called their driver, Red Bull could leave Verstappen on the track and take the lead of the race, as Hamilton’s advantage was not enough for him to stop and go back to the front, even with all the drivers slower due to SC.

This is always the drama of the pilot who is ahead in a situation like this: since he is the one who makes the decision first, whoever comes behind can simply do the opposite, whatever it is. Hamilton himself experienced a similar situation at the Hungarian GP, ​​when he was the only driver who did not stop in a restart. If he had stopped, many rivals could have done the opposite to steal the tip.

The doubt also weighed on whether the track would be cleared in time, or even whether a red flag would be needed, noting that Mercedes lost its lead in the Saudi Arabian GP just like that, calling its drivers to the box during a Safety Car that ended up becoming a stoppage, in which riders can change their tyres. So they gave the tip of the tray to Verstappen at the time.

In the end, not only was the race restarted, but the five stragglers between Hamilton and Verstappen were able to cash in their laps and got out of the way. Having a lap to attack with tires 40 laps newer and a tighter compound, the Dutchman didn’t miss the opportunity.