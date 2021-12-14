Why is Africa one of the continents with ‘the fewest deaths’ per covid?

  Israel Campos
  From London to BBC News Brazil

Despite having been singled out as a major focus of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, due to its fragile health system and lack of adequate sanitary conditions, the African continent remains one of the least affected by covid- 19 when compared to Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Oceania alone has fewer deaths, in absolute numbers, than Africa.

While in the Americas more than 1.5 million people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, in Africa, the total number of deaths is just over 224,000.

More than 600 thousand Brazilians have died of covid since the beginning of the pandemic, that is, Brazil has had almost three times more deaths than the entire African continent. And Africa has a billion more people than Brazil.

