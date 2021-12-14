Why is Africa one of the continents with ‘the fewest deaths’ per covid?

Israel Campos

Despite having been singled out as a major focus of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, due to its fragile health system and lack of adequate sanitary conditions, the African continent remains one of the least affected by covid- 19 when compared to Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Oceania alone has fewer deaths, in absolute numbers, than Africa.

While in the Americas more than 1.5 million people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, in Africa, the total number of deaths is just over 224,000.

More than 600 thousand Brazilians have died of covid since the beginning of the pandemic, that is, Brazil has had almost three times more deaths than the entire African continent. And Africa has a billion more people than Brazil.

But what is behind this “phenomenon”?

BBC News Brasil lists here five theories that can better explain what has been happening in Africa:

1. Average age

According to UN data, the African population is the youngest in the world, with an average age of 19 years.

Globally, the majority of deaths from covid-19 occur in people 65 years of age and older. In other words, the fact that Africa has a very young population may have played a relevant role in its number of deaths from coronaviruses.

Let’s compare two countries with similar population sizes to make this difference clearer: Canada and Uganda. In Canada, the average age is 41 years and life expectancy is 82 years. About 18% of the population is 65 years of age or older.

In Uganda, life expectancy is much lower, at 63 years. The average age there is 16 and only 2% of the population is 65 or older.

In the covid-19 pandemic, the two countries have had quite different results. To date, Canada has recorded nearly 1.8 million covid cases and 29,000 deaths, while Uganda has recorded 128,000 cases and 3,000 deaths as of 9 December.

2. Effective public health responses from governments

The first case of covid in Africa was confirmed in Egypt on February 14, 2020. At that point, there were many fears that the new virus could lead to the continent’s healthcare systems collapsing.

However, African governments, who were already witnessing the chaos that was taking place in European countries with the spread of the virus, adopted quick public health responses such as measures of social distancing and the obligation to wear masks.

According to an index from the University of Oxford, England, on government responses to the pandemic, African countries such as Morocco, Tunisia and Rwanda were among the first in the world to establish tougher measures such as lockdowns and strict travel controls.

But governments did not act alone. The population, in its vast majority, collaborated a lot.

A survey carried out in 18 African countries in August 2020 found people’s strong support for security measures. According to that study, 85% of respondents said they were wearing a mask.

3. Underreporting of covid deaths

Some experts suggest that underreporting the number of covid deaths may paint a more positive picture than reality. In other words, more people may have died of covid on the continent without proper registration because of the low testing capacity in some countries.

“Insufficient data collection may mean that we don’t really know the incidence and prevalence of covid-19. Although they vary across sub-Saharan Africa, testing levels have been low compared to other areas of the world,” say experts Alex Ezeh of Drexel University, Michael Silverman and Saverio Stranges, both from Western University, in a scholarly article published on August 17th.

But Jeremias Agostinho, an Angolan public health specialist, disputes this theory.

The doctor told BBC News Brasil that “if there were a high number of deaths from unidentified covids, we would have an increase in mortality from other diseases or from unknown diseases. But at this moment this phenomenon does not occur”.

“Regardless of how little testing we do, we don’t have a significant change in the total death rate across the continent,” added the expert.

4. Lack of rest homes

Nursing homes were seen as a major source of covid-19 contagion. In the UK and other countries in Europe, the disease quickly spread in these institutions, killing thousands of elderly people.

In most countries in Africa, the number of elderly people living in clinics or nursing homes is small, which contrasts with the reality in many so-called developed countries.

Anne Soy, senior correspondent for BBC Africa, explained to BBC News Brasil that for cultural reasons, “when people retire in many African cities they go back to rural areas.”

“It’s almost taboo to send your old ones away because people will think, ‘they took care of you when you were younger, and you’re now throwing them away,'” she adds.

In Soy’s view, this may have been an element that contributed to the continent’s low death toll.

“The setting in rural areas is such that the houses are far apart. So they are already socially distanced. You can’t compare that to people who live in an apartment that probably has hundreds of families.”

During the first wave of the pandemic, for example, about 81% of deaths in Canada occurred in nursing homes for the elderly.

5. The favorable climate

A study by the University of Maryland, in the United States, found a correlation between temperature, humidity and latitude and the spread of covid-19.

In an interview with BBC Africa in October 2020, Mohammad Sajadi, the leader of the survey, said: “We have seen early spread [do vírus] in 50 cities around the world. The virus was easier to spread at lower temperatures and humidity.”

Sajadi added: “It’s not that the coronavirus doesn’t spread under other conditions — it just spreads better when the temperature and humidity drop.”

However, some cases of high mortality in hot countries like Brazil may challenge this theory. Or would there have been even more deaths in Brazil if the climate had been cooler and less humid?

There is no answer to this question — the fact is that more studies are needed to better understand the dynamics of contagion.