Willian will not continue at Palmeiras in 2022 and Fluminense is interested

Striker Willian will not remain at Palmeiras for the 2022 season. OUR LECTURE, the player will leave the club as a natural part of the process of restructuring and reformulating the squad, even having renewed his contract in the middle of 2021 until the end of 2022.

It is not defined whether the player will terminate with Verdão or if he will be loaned to another club until the end of his relationship.

At the moment, Fluminense is the favorite with Willian. Talks have advanced in recent days, but still without any definition. The 35-year-old striker has been interesting for some time. Back to the Libertadores dispute, the tricolor from Rio wants to assemble a more experienced and winning team. An example is the announcement of Felipe Melo, who is also ex-palmeira.

Running outside, Cruzeiro and Santos also expressed interest in hiring the experienced player. Under the command of Alexandre Mattos, the miners do not intend to enter the auction and ended up falling behind in the dispute.

At Palmeiras since 2017, Willian has played 253 games, with 66 goals scored and five titles: Brasileirão (2018), Paulistão (2020), Copa do Brasil (2020) and Libertadores (2020 and 2021).

