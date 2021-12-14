With a health plan for SMEs, Sami receives a ‘chorinho’ of R$ 111 million – Link

Sami, healthtech of health plans, announced this Tuesday, 14, the receipt of a contribution of US$ 19.8 million (R$ 111 million). The round is an extension of the R$86 million Series A held at the end of 2020 and counts on the investment of the British fund DN Capital, Monashees, Redpoint and Valor Capital.

In the expansion phase, the ‘chorinho’ received by healthtech should boost the development of new products in addition to preparing Sami for a new investment in 2022 — the startup, which also had investments from Two Culture Capital and Ricardo Marino, Kevin Efrusy ( partner of American fund Accel), Lakewood, Endeavor Scale Up Ventures and The Fund, hopes to capture a Series B round in the first half of next year.

Guilherme Bernardo (left) and Vitor Asseituno (right) command Sami

“We have been maturing the product over these months. This contribution came to growth and to invest in technology. We also discussed squares, thinking about where we are going to expand first. We are in São Paulo and only in the region would it be possible to become a unicorn because of the amount of lives there are to cover, we still have a lot of work to do”, says Vitor Asseituno, president and founder of Sami.

2021 was a year of consolidation for Sami, which in November saw its health plan complete one year since its launch. Formerly a provider of corporate healthcare, healthtech focused on individual plans for employees of small and medium-sized businesses and for individual microentrepreneurs. In addition, the entire service is carried out through the company’s app and has telemedicine, appointment scheduling, access to Gympass — gym service — and access to exams.

The addition to the portfolio worked: in a period of one year, the company saw the number of its employees jump from 74 to almost 400. The number of clients, in relation to the contracted plans, was close to 7,000 at the end of the year, according to Asseituno .

Healthtech wasn’t the only one that saw the numbers rise exponentially during the year. Startups focused on health services such as Alice, Pipo Saúde and Memed, experienced a 2021 of millionaire contributions to their operations. Around here, the value raised by these companies reached US$ 344.3 million, according to a study by the innovation company Sling Hub.

At Sami, the pace of expansion of almost five times in size has given the possibility to look to the next round with optimism. The intention is that it will also be possible to geographically expand the coverage of plans for customers — currently, the company operates in Greater São Paulo, covering the capital, Guarulhos, Osasco, Taboão da Serra and ABC Paulista.

For this, the need to structure the technology team brought a new director to the area. Alexandre Freire, former Senior Director of Engineering at Nubank, joined the team this year to head up the division and help direct the contribution to advancement in the tech sectors.

“This round, which is half an extension of Serie A, half pre-round Serie B, comes to accelerate growth. We have had surprising numbers. It was a year of many partnerships and many results”, explains Asseituno.

For next year, Sami is already looking at how to continue earning the health and trust of customers of small and medium-sized companies, but is looking to develop its services to reach other shelves in the market. “We want to invest in a little bit of everything. We want to increase products, launch cheaper products, try to enter different segments. We are starting to enter larger companies and we want to strengthen this team with hiring”, explains Asseituno.