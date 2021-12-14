With a messy grid, Globo has the worst Sunday of the year on Ibope· TV News

Not even football saved Globo, which broke a negative record with the worst Sunday’s hit this year: just 10.4 points in Greater São Paulo. The network’s grid underwent some changes due to the Copa do Brasil, which divided Domingão with Huck into two parts and caused a disaster for the audience leader.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, Globo only did not hit rock bottom thanks to the meager rumble on Saturday (11), when the station had scored 10.2 points – the lowest rate of the year in general.

With the game Atlético-MG vs Athletico-PR, football was in the air from 17:16 to 19:29, earning an average of 13.4 points. With no team from São Paulo in the match, the match obtained 25.4% share (participation) with 53% of televisions tuned to the time in the Greater São Paulo region.

Domingão suffered the worst fallout since 2018 by nailing 11 rating points, which only failed to surpass the 10.8 registered on December 30 of that year, when it was still commanded by Fausto Silva. The program presented by Luciano Huck was shown from 15:54 to 17:16 and then from 19:29 to 20:30.

Shown before Huck, the audience failure Zig Zag Arena scored just 7.4. Fantástico was the most watched program in Globo’s programming on Sunday, with an average of 16.9. However, the e-magazine brand was its second worst report of the year, just no worse than the 16.4 registered on July 18, 2021.

On Record, Hora do Faro scored 7.6 points and beat SBT in a head-to-head match, from 15:09 to 17:50, since Silvio Santos’ station scored 6.6 points at the same time. Domingo Espetacular was the most watched program of the day with 9.0, followed by A Fazenda 13 (8.8).

On air from 15:13 to 19:15, Programa Eliana recorded 7.2 points on SBT and lost to Record, which beat 7.5 in the dispute.

See below the audiences for Sunday, December 12, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 10.4 Holy Mass 4.2 São Paulo antenna 5.1 Small Business, Big Business 5.9 Rural Globe 9.2 Auto sport 7.4 Spectacular sport 5.7 Maximum Temperature: X-Men – Days of a Forgotten Future 8.9 Zig Zag Arena 7.4 Sunday with Huck 11.0 Brazil Cup: Atlético-MG vs Athletico-PR 13.4 Fantastic 16.9 Sunday Mayor: Mad Max Estrada da Furia 8.4 Cinemaço: Planet of the Apes – The Confronto 5.8 Owl: The Detonator 4.6 Hour 1 5.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.9 Religious 0.9 Track Record Kids 3.9 Bigger Cinema: Bad Boys 4.7 Faro time 7.6 sings with me teen 7.5 Spectacular Sunday 9.0 The Farm 13 8.8 Camera Record 5.0 Religious 1.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.0 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.9 walk on the road 2.7 SBT Sports 2.2 Always well 2.0 Impressive News 3.0 Nice Sunday 6.3 eliana 7.2 wheel to wheel 8.1 Tele Seine 7.3 Silvio Santos Program 7.5 homicide division 3.1 Free Cinema: Honey 3 – At the Rhythm of Love 2.0 Lassie 1.8 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.9 First Impact 2.2

Source: Broadcasters