With a stop in Itajaí, The Ocean Race promises to project Santa Catarina throughout Brazil

“Formula 1 dos mares” will be officially broadcast by Record News, partnership was made official this Monday (13)

Ready to host The Ocean Race for the fourth consecutive time, Itajaí and the state of Santa Catarina should be boosted nationwide. Scheduled to arrive in Santa Catarina in April 2023, the competition will be officially broadcast by Record News, with coverage of the ND group. The officialization took place this Monday (13), at an event held at Marina Itajaí.

The president of Record News, Reinaldo Gilli, considers it a historic day for Itajaí. “We are signing this partnership so that, in the next competition, Record News will be the official broadcaster. In addition to the regatta, the entire structure that involves this major competition must be taken to the spectators, with complete coverage here in the city of Itajaí”, he says.

Gilli still considers the Ocean Race as the “Formula 1” of nautical competitions. Preparations to receive the race must begin months before the official stop of the competition in Santa Catarina. For Gilli, the Ocean Race must project not only Itajaí, but Santa Catarina for the whole world.

“This partnership will integrate all ND Group vehicles, Record News and also the R7 portal, popularizing this great event that is the Formula 1 of the seas”, says the regional manager of NDTV Itajaí, Cristian Vieceli.

According to the content director of Grupo ND, Luís Meneghim, viewers can expect grandiose and worldwide coverage of the event.

“Given the importance of the Ocean Race, we will have a multiplatform coverage. All ND Group vehicles will be involved, TV, printed newspaper, portal and social networks. It will be the greatest coverage this event has ever had”, he guarantees.

“Itajaí is providing us with the opportunity to enter another level of project at the national level. It’s one of the most different things we’ve done to date. I’m sure we will have a tremendous challenge. From the beginning, when we went to look for President Gilli, he was readily open to talk, we had two or three meetings and we decided very quickly”, explains the commercial director of Grupo ND, Gilberto Kleinübing.

For the municipal secretary of Tourism and Events of Itajaí, Evandro Neiva, making Itajaí official as the only Brazilian stop of the regatta is a very special moment.

“It’s a great honor and responsibility. We have to expand our partnerships and further explore and promote the region, our State and all of Brazil in this partnership. We want the Ocean Race to go even further in this national scenario”, he says.

Amfri (Association of Municipalities in the Foz do Rio Itajaí Region) was also involved in the competition to choose the city that would host the regatta. Neiva stated that, without the association, it would not be possible to receive the Ocean Race.

It will be the fourth time that Itajaí will receive competitors from The Ocean Race. The sailing competition ends its first stage in the city of Santa Catarina, the only stop for the race in Brazil.

“This fourth edition of the Ocean Race will add to the dimension of the event, which is why this partnership is so important”, says the Mayor of Itajaí, Volnei Morastoni (MDB). “It’s an event for the whole of Brazil”, he points out.

“This early preparation demonstrates the magnitude of this event. It needs to be prepared years in advance because it really is our Formula 1 of the seas, a great honor to be the only stopping point in the Southern Hemisphere”, says Julia Zanatta, coordinator of Embratur for the South of Brazil.

The event

The start of The Ocean Race will take place on January 15, 2023, in Alicante, on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. In the first phase of the race, the two fleets will compete for almost a week before reaching Cape Verde.

With the start of the first stage, the fleets will plunge into one of the biggest challenges in sailing and the toughest collective race in the world of sport: more than 31,000 nautical miles around the planet.

From there, the race will continue to Cape Town, South Africa, before starting the longest stage in the history of the race: almost 13,000 nautical miles crossing the Southern Ocean, passing through the three large cables (Cape of Good Hope , Cabo Leeuwin and Cabo de Hornos) before finishing in Itajaí.

The race will continue to Newport (Rhode Island – United States); Aarhus (Denmark); The Hague (Netherlands) and will have its Grand Final in the Mediterranean in Genoa (Italy) in the summer of 2023.

The dates of the stopovers in the different stages of the fourteenth edition of the race will be confirmed before the end of the year.