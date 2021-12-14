With an outbreak of flu, the city will reopen a flu in Pau Miúdo

With the high demand in the flu in Barris and in the health units, the city hall decided to reopen the flu in Pau Miúdo. The unit is the largest of this type of structure assembled by the city during the pandemic.

“Pau Miúdo’s flu is the biggest we have. If necessary, we will adopt administrative measures to serve the health system,” said Mayor Bruno Reis, this Tuesday (14).

Bruno does not rule out having to expand health care due to the flu outbreak in Salvador, but urges people to be immunized against the disease. “I hope people get vaccinated against h1n1 and against covid.”

The mayor also recalled that, to relieve the care in the flu, people can perform tests for covid-19 in other health facilities and should only attend those with symptoms.

When it opened in August 2020, the flu had a multidisciplinary team with 75 health and administrative professionals. In addition to ten infirmary beds and two in the red room (the latter work as a small Intensive Care Unit).

H3N2

More than 21 cases of the H3N2 flu were confirmed in Salvador in the last 24 hours. The city is experiencing an outbreak of flu. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health (SMS), Leo Prates. The numbers resemble the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

The ages of patients who have had confirmed flu cases range from 2 years to 92 years. Altogether, 74 cases of this type of flu have been registered.

Leo Prates makes an appeal for the population to take care of themselves and get vaccinated against the disease. “In the last few days we are seeing an outbreak of flu, so I go back to appealing for the use of masks and for vaccination,” he said. The secretary also points out that the disease can be avoided and that the epidemic in Rio de Janeiro had already lit an alert of what could happen in Salvador.