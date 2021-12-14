With ICMS frozen, will the price of gasoline be reduced? Understand

In order to control inflation of gasoline, alcohol and diesel, Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) decided to freeze the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for 90 days. However, the freeze, which took effect on November 1st this year and runs until January 31st, 2022, does not guarantee the end of the readjustments in fuel prices, as stated by experts and representatives of the sector.

This is because ICMS makes up only a part of the average price charged at the pump: in June this year, for example, the tax in question corresponded to 27.8% for gasoline, 14.2% for diesel and 13.6% for gas. kitchen (13 kg cylinder), according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The part destined to producers, such as Petrobras, importers, distributors, transporters and resellers, remains subject to change, as it is mainly linked to the dollar and the barrel of oil.

In addition, if the quotations of the dollar and oil fall (a fact considered improbable), Confaz’ decision to freeze the ICMS could have the opposite effect, that is, it could prevent reduction of consumer prices.

The ICMS rate

With the decision of Confaz, a council formed by secretaries of finance from the states and the DF, the average ICMS calculation value will be frozen for 90 days (November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022).

The states and the Federal District even have autonomy to determine the ICMS rate (percentage) in relation to fuels. On the other hand, it focuses on the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF). It is measured every 15 days at the stations by the ANP itself.

In general, ICMS rates have not increased in recent years. But, due to the rise in fuel prices, the amounts collected by the states remained proportionately larger. With the decision to freeze, even if there is a new spike in prices, the states and the DF will not gain more from the ICMS.