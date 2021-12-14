with new feature, online status will only be seen by contacts

In order to “improve the privacy and security of its users”, WhatsApp has launched a new feature. THE “online” status and the “last seen” will only be noticed by those who are part of the messenger user’s contact list and by whom he has already exchanged messages.

The novelty went live last week and is available for Android and iOS devices. The new feature is valid for normal contacts and also for business accounts. The feature offers more privacy to WhatsApp users as it prevents them from receiving charges outside office hours, for example, or from being victims of espionage and stalking.

As a result, applications that collect information almost automatically, such as WhatsApp GB and NS WhatsApp, for example, will no longer work. Users of these apps took advantage of the messenger’s loopholes to check user details that shouldn’t be seen, such as usage information, deleted messages and even screenshots.

As stated, the new feature prevents a user from knowing the online presence of people they have never chatted with. But just send a message for that user to see the “last seen” again.

The functionality will be enabled by default, that is, the user does not need to change the platform settings. Furthermore, it will apply regardless of the privacy setting established by the user.

Thus, if he established that the “last seen” will be viewed by “everyone”, the status will only be visible to those who have already exchanged messages at least once. According to WhatsApp, the new feature does not cause changes between the chats that the user already has with friends and relatives.