With or without Cavani, Corinthians wants to shake the market with shirt 9 – 12/14/2021

A priority for the board in setting up the squad for the 2022 season, the search for a 9 weight jersey in the ball market remains firm and strong in the corridors of Parque São Jorge. Talks with Anderson Talisca are out, and negotiations with Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani have yet to move forward. At this moment, the interest in the Uruguayan is only reflected in a survey made to the athlete’s representatives.

Corinthians’ goal in this transfer window is to make noise in the market and hire a strong name that will bring national and international repercussions. Guaranteed at next year’s Copa Libertadores, the club wants to build a star-studded cast, conquer media space and enhance the properties of its shirt. The tactic has been adopted by the current administration since the second half of this year, when —even facing debts— he agreed with Willian, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Giuliano.

It is with this premise that the club seeks a center forward for the squad led by Sylvinho. The first attempt was on Anderson Talisca, currently at Al-Nassr, in Saudi Arabia. In the past, the striker made clear his desire to wear the Corinthians shirt — information that motivated the board to sound out his manager.

However, Al-Nassr settled the disputes he had with the Brazilian and, with that, Alvinegro would only be able to remove him from Asian football if they paid the 8 million euros invested (R$ 50.8 million at the current rate) by the Saudis . Therefore, interest in Talisca was unfeasible.

The name of the time (president Duilio Monteiro Alves’ personal wish) is that of Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, player for Manchester United, England, until the end of June 2022. Corinthians conducted a survey of the player’s agents, who were willing to listen to an offer and open negotiations — which hasn’t happened yet.

The scenario is not very favorable for the Parque São Jorge club, for several reasons: 1) Cavani’s salary is astronomical by Brazilian standards; 2) Alvinegro faces competition from European clubs; 3) the center forward shows no desire to return to South American football and, even if he chose to do so, São Paulo is not the most attractive place for Uruguayans, who want to be close to their family.

The Corinthians board is aware of the difficulties of the negotiation and, therefore, adopts extreme caution with the matter so as not to frustrate the fans. The fact is that even if the Uruguayan declines Timão’s interest, the club will not change its focus from hiring a strong name that can engage fans on social networks, leverage the sale of products and tickets for the games at Neo Química Arena , and reach repercussion outside the country.