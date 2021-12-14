With revision of the FGTS, workers can receive up to R$ 10 thousand

Workers with a balance in the Severance Indemnity Fund should be careful. There is the possibility of receiving an amount of up to R$ 10 thousand with the review of the FGTS. The measure, however, will depend on the salary value of the worker and the period worked in the company.

If the beneficiary has received low wages and has changed jobs frequently, it does not pay to request a review. The measure’s advantage is for those employees who have worked for years in the same company and who receive higher salaries than those paid to the FGTS. The request for the review can be made through the benefit’s website, Caixa agencies or even by a lawyer.

The revision is an alternative for workers while awaiting the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the Referential Rate, used to calculate the benefit readjustment for inflation. In recent years, the TR is zero and it does not yield as it should in the beneficiaries’ account, which brings them losses of R$ 300 billion.

The STF has already declared that the TR is unconstitutional. However, it will still be necessary to decide which index, which tracks inflation, will replace it. Experts believe that the best way to replace the TR is the INPC, that is, the National Consumer Price Index. So far, the Supreme Court has not set a date to settle the issue.

The amounts that may be readjusted are those that were deposited in the FGTS accounts during the period from 1999 to 2021.

Who is entitled to review the FGTS?

THE FGTS review it is valid for any worker who performed any activity with a formal contract, even if he/she has already withdrawn the money.

This is because, even before he had withdrawn the balance, there was a record of losses due to the correction of the Referential Rate (TR) below inflation.