With the economy slipping, GDP per capita will only return to the level of 2013 in 2028, estimates Ibre/FGV – Economy

Even if the Brazilian economy gains some traction, the recovery of Brazilians’ standard of living will be slow in the coming years. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita — the sum of wealth produced by the country divided by its inhabitants — could take at least another seven years to recover the level recorded in 2013, the year before the beginning of the recession in the country. Dilma Rousseff government.

Projection of Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), the GDP per capita should end this year at R$ 36,661, 3.8% above last year. If the calculation is confirmed, the indicator is still 1% below the value recorded in 2019 (BRL 36,969), right before the covid-19 pandemic. And it will also be 7.7% below the historic peak measured in 2013 (R$39,685).

Silvia Mattos, coordinator of the Ibre/FGV Macro Bulletin, believes that the indicator may return to the level of 2013, close to R$ 40 thousand, in 2028 – 15 years later. For this, the GDP will need to grow, on average, 2.1% per year in the period from 2023 to 2028. Discounting the population increase, this would result in an expansion of 1.5% of the GDP per capita per year. It’s a “very optimistic” scenario.

“Brazil managed to grow at this rate in the 2000s, so it is possible, yes. However, it would take a favorable external shock to the Brazilian economy and, internally, a vigorous cycle of reforms to achieve this growth”, says the coordinator of the Macro Bulletin. “Without this faster pace, the recovery of the losses of recent years will be for after 2030.”

This desired gain in traction, however, will not start in 2022. In Ibre/FGV’s projections, next year’s GDP should grow by 0.7%, the same pace as population growth — which means stability in per capita GDP . It is too early to rule out even a setback in 2022, given the fiscal maladjustment, rising inflation and accentuated political instability.

If the wealth generated does not grow, the picture becomes even more complicated given the increase in social inequality in recent years, says Cosmo Donato, economist at LCA Consultores. “We are producing less per inhabitant and the little we have grown is appropriated by an increasingly smaller portion of the population. Whoever is at the base of the social pyramid is the one who is suffering the most”, warns Donato.

Data from Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that inequality worsened in 2018 and 2019. The Gini index, a measure of household income inequality, improved in 2020, but the outlook is not encouraging. And even with emergency assistance, one in four Brazilians lives below the poverty line, corresponding to 51 million people in 2020.

THE researcher Rogério Barbosa, adjunct professor at the Institute of Social and Political Studies (IESP) of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), says that the GDP per capita, combined with inequality indicators, offer a notion of the country’s social well-being. If in the field of per capita income the recovery is slow, in inequality, uncertainties also multiply.

“Even if we continue to solve unemployment little by little, I don’t see a massive recovery in the job market. This means, in practice, income concentration. And there is a lack of public policy to solve this”, says Barbosa. “Auxílio Brasil will have more budget than Bolsa Família, but weakly anchored in late payment of court orders,” says Barbosa.