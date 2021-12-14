Without Diego Costa, Atlético-MG arrives in Curitiba for the final of the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

Diego Costa did not come with the Atlético-MG delegation that landed early this Tuesday in Curitiba, where the team decides this Wednesday the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR. The first leg, at Mineirão, ended with a 4-0 rout by Galo. The forward continues in Belo Horizonte, treating a problem in his thigh. There is a possibility that he will appear in the group until Wednesday, but with little chance of being released to play.
The player, who has an undefined future at the club, left the last game against Hurricane with a thigh problem. Coach Cuca should choose Eduardo Vargas to form the attack with Keno and Hulk. The Chilean replaced Diego Costa in the first half of the match against Athletico-PR and also scored two goals in the rout. Another option is Nacho Fernández.
Atlético-MG travels to Curitiba, where he will play the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG
Who is also not with Galo in Curitiba is defender Nathan Silva, who has already played in the competition for Atlético-GO and is unavailable to defend another team in the same edition of the tournament. It’s another one that can join the group until Wednesday to follow up on the decision.
Réver, who had been treating a thigh injury and was not listed in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, is with the delegation in the capital of Paraná.
Atlético-MG disembarks in Curitiba for the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cérix Ramon/ TV Globo
On Tuesday afternoon, Atlético has an activity at the Arena da Baixada, the stage for the Wednesday game. There will also be on site, after training, a press conference with Cuca and Atlético captain, Junior Alonso.
The probable Galo for the final of the Copa do Brasil is:
Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Vargas and Keno.