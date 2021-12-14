Women do not always identify obstetric violence right away; see why – 12/14/2021

In recent days, discussions about obstetric violence have gained traction on social networks: in leaked audios and videos from a WhatsApp group, the influencer Shantal Verdelho criticized the posture of the doctor responsible for her delivery, the gynecologist Renato Kalil.

In the videos, the professional appears using profanity and name-calling during the procedure. In the audio, which was directed to a group of friends, she says that she cannot watch the recording of the birth because she is “cussed at all times”. According to the influencer, the gynecologist “had a tantrum” for having refused to undergo an episiotomy – a cut between the perineum and vagina, whose usefulness has been questioned among the medical community.

THE Universe, the doctor’s press office sent a statement denying that any complications occurred during the birth and stating that the video in question was edited and is out of context. “The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure”, says the note.

After the material was released, many questioned Shantal’s word. That’s because right after the birth, which took place in September, she posted a series of videos on Instagram telling details about the moment, without showing any discomfort in relation to the gynecologist.

In the recordings, she recalls that she spent three days in labor and talks about how the contractions unfolded until Domênica’s birth, the result of her marriage to fellow influencer Matheus Verdelho. She says her wishes were respected by the medical staff and uses the word “exciting” to describe the moment.

Women may take a while to realize they have been victims of violence

According to gynecologist and obstetrician Gabriela Bezerra, it is common among victims of obstetric violence to leave childbirth with a good feeling — and only later understand that the process was disrespectful.

To understand why this happens, the professional recalls the definition of the term. “Obstetric violence is, in fact, gender violence. It can be practiced not only by doctors, but also by nurses, doulas and anyone involved in childbirth or prenatal care,” he explains.

According to the doctor, violence can be easier to identify when there is name calling and physical procedures that go against the woman’s wishes. But it can also be more subtle, as when the doctor induces a cesarean arguing that it is a case of safety, but there are no clinical indications to prove it.

Gabriela points out that most women do not realize what they went through. “The gynecologist is seen as a family doctor, as he participates in a woman’s life in the long run. Many of them place great trust in the professionals and don’t even consider the possibility of being betrayed or disrespected by someone so intimate,” he says.

In addition, there is also the emotional charge of the final stretch of pregnancy. “The person is focused on birth, about to complete the finish line. When he finally crosses this challenge, he can arrive there destroyed, but he celebrates the fact of having achieved it”, he exemplifies.

The perinatal psychologist Juliana Juliatti agrees that, during childbirth, the level of rational consciousness decreases, precisely because of the introspection that the body asks for.

The problem, however, tends to show up later. “Obstetric violence tends to cause traumas, which bring consequences. Often women do not even want to remember the pain they went through, but they need to take these issues to a health care professional to treat the wounds, prepare their own memories and be able to get rid of the weight of what happened,” he says.

Gabriela also highlights the damage to self-esteem and the feeling of guilt. “Patients have already arrived at my office considering that they should feel grateful, since the doctors claimed to have saved their lives and the lives of their children. With that, they felt guilty even questioning what they went through. But it is necessary to remember that guilt it is never the woman’s. She must be the protagonist of the moment and the doctor must only be there to monitor and provide assistance during the process,” he concludes.