World is experiencing “tsunami of infections” by Covid, says WHO epidemiologist

× Photo: WHO

WHO technical team leader for Covid, Maria Van Kerkhove, told the El País, from Spain, that the world is experiencing a “tsunami of infections”.

“I think we are facing a tsunami of infections in the world, both from Delta [a variante dominante nos últimos meses] as of Ômicron”, said the scientist, in an interview published this Tuesday (14).

“I repeat to governments: don’t wait to act. And I don’t mean confinement. Before you start to see an increase in hospitalizations, please wear masks, facilitate telecommuting, limit contact with others, avoid meetings, invest in ventilation, increase surveillance of virus genomes and prepare your hospitals. Now is the time to act against the Delta variant as well, as it is wreaking havoc. Even in Europe, which has high levels of vaccination, there are still large pockets of vulnerable people ​​who have not been vaccinated or do not have the full schedule”.

Kerkhove also said it remains to be seen whether Ômicron causes milder or more severe disease than other strains.

The epidemiologist also called for an effort to end the pandemic by 2022.

“We have to end this pandemic. We need to lower transmission to low levels, prevent serious illnesses with vaccination, and get treatment early. 2022 has got to be the year we do that. It’s the third year. If we don’t, there will be a fourth year. What do we want?”.

