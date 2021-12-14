‘World’s biggest sapphire’ goes to auction with an estimated value of R$ 560 million

The largest blue sapphire ever recorded in the world, weighing 310 kilos, is on display in Sri Lanka. The natural gemstone, found about three months ago in a cave in the country, has already undergone certification by the country’s authorities and was awaiting an assessment by international organizations, carried out today, before being auctioned.

She is “sheltered” in the home of one of the owners of the exploration cave in which she was found, in the town of Horana. The item, which has already won the “title” of the largest stone of its type according to local evaluation, has an estimated value of US$ 100 million, around R$ 561 million at the current price.

The gemologists, professionals specializing in the study of gemstones, said the Sri Lankan sapphire is one of the “rareest gemstones in the world”, according to information from CNN International. A group of Buddhist monks even visited the site of its exhibition to bless it before the start of the event, which should culminate in its sale.

The stone was found in a region known for records of giant sapphires. A few years earlier, local residents had found the largest cluster of sapphires on record in the world in a backyard by accident.

Sri Lanka has already collected around US$ 500 million last year from the export of diamonds, rough stones and other jewels. The GIR (Gemological Institute of Ratnapura), the current owner of the sapphire at auction, was responsible for the first evaluation of the value of the stone, which underwent international certification this morning, with no results yet to be disclosed.

The institute claims that it even thought about dividing the stone into several pieces, but ended up deciding to keep it completely intact, according to Forbes magazine.