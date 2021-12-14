Xbox Documentary Now Available • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft presented the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox.

Through 6 videos with about 40 minutes each, Microsoft shows the origin of the Xbox division dedicated to video games, its best moments, the biggest battles and how everything was at risk when they focused on TV, TV, TV and sports.

The first Xbox, memorable Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series are highlighted in close-up, along with those most responsible for bringing each system and the philosophies around it to life.

However, the documentary has no problem addressing the downside, such as the red ring of death or the moment when it shocked the world by positioning Xbox as an entertainment system rather than a dedicated video game console.

Microsoft has joined an award-winning team responsible for other documentaries and shows all about Xbox’s past.

“At its core, it’s a story about how Xbox started as the passion project of a small group of gamers within Microsoft and grew to become a source of joy for Xbox gamers around the world.”