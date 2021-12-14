You will want to fly in one of these innovative aerial taxis

mechanics

The appearance of a prehistoric bird makes Macrobat a unique project.

flying bird

The Macrobat design brings to mind the Jurassic figures of giant birds.

And this is in fact the idea of ​​Phractyl, an emerging company that wants to build air taxis and personal air vehicles inspired by nature.

The company’s name also harks back to times gone by, and Phractyl is an acronym in English for “Frontier to the evolution of complex gel systems technology”.

The Macrobat’s bird legs are primarily for this intent, for agility, providing a means of landing and taking off vertically from any location with minimal flatness.

But there are two additional functions that justify the use of an apparently disproportionate biomimetic “sleeping gear”: The first is that the legs allow the vehicle to be lowered to the ground, for passengers to ascend, and then placed in a suitable position for the vertical ascent, like a bird pointing its beak upwards.

The second function is that, after take-off, the legs can adjust to give the aircraft different aerodynamic configurations, to increase its efficiency in the different phases of flight.

The number of engines on each wing is not yet defined.

Macrobat

The project guarantees that the Macrobat will be able to take off with a payload of 150 kg, which virtually makes it a personal air vehicle – the company intends to also supply versions piloted by remote control, or drones.

It must reach a speed of 180 km/h, but not be able to fly an entire hour, reaching a maximum range of 150 km.

The company has not set a date to present a prototype, stating that technological improvements will still be needed in the batteries so that they are able to power the Macrobat.

In addition to propulsion, the company claims that it is also working on the innovative concept of its angled wings. There is also no definition as to whether there will actually be two engines, as shown in the conceptual drawing, or whether there will be several, which can give more safety to the vehicle due to the redundancy.

Perhaps it is the first flying car to look like a car – even if it looks like a race car.

cyclorotor

After months of testing the individual components, the Austrian CycloTech performed the first free flight of its cyclorotor technology.

The great differential of this new electric aerial vehicle is in the propellers, which replace the traditional propellers with longitudinal blades rotating inside a cylinder, reminiscent of the propulsion wheels of old steam ships.

This propulsion system was patented at the beginning of the last century, but no one has managed to build a viable version using combustion engines. CycloTech has now demonstrated that electric motors can make it work.

The mechanism is similar to that of helicopter blades, which continuously change their angles to adjust and direct the elevation using a kind of oscillating plate – the basic mechanism consists of an inclined disk rotating on an axis and giving reciprocal movement to a part in contact with it. .

In the cyclorotator, the blades, which rotate inside a cylinder, also incline as the rotation changes.

This brings an unparalleled advantage to a vertical take-off and landing vehicle: The vehicle does not need to change its shape to transition between vertical and horizontal flight. In testing, the demo prototype moved on the vertical axis up, down and 360° around the vertical axis.

The great advance of this eVTOL is its unique propulsion system.

current batteries

“By carrying out these tests, the team was able to carry out hundreds of system tests and ensure the stability and functionality of the flight control system, the continuity of rotor performance and ensure the safety and controllability of the system through a remote control unit via pilot. As all tests were positive, the team decided to take the next big step and take the first free flight with the technology demonstrator,” announced the company.

The demonstration prototype weighs 83 kg, but the company plans to come up with an air taxi capable of carrying four passengers.

A battery pack with a density of 230 Wh/kg could give the air taxi a top speed of 150 km/h, a range of 85 km and a flight time of around 40 minutes. This density can be achieved with current lithium batteries, and the company calculates that the entire battery bank would weigh about 760 kg.





