‘You’ll Regret’: See the message that prompted the arrest of Ávine Vinny for a threat to his ex | Ceará

Nurse Laís Holanda, ex-wife Ávine Vinny, arrested this Monday (13), received messages from the singer with threats on her cell phone. The threat message that motivated the singer’s arrest was sent when the ex was at the Women’s Police Station, in Fortaleza, denouncing the musician. “You’ll be sorry,” says an excerpt from the message to the ex.

The phrase appears in the lawsuit against the interpreter of “Dog Heart”, to which g1 had access. He was fined in the act of threat in the context of domestic violence. The artist spent the early hours of this Tuesday (14) at the Capturas Police Station.

“…during your Avneh interrogation [nome de registro] Vinny sent you a message, via WhatsApp, with the following content: […] ‘Today you will never forget. Laís listen, you’ll regret it. I swear to God that today you will remember for the rest of your life'”, says an excerpt of the message.

The arrest in flagrante occurred after the victim appeared at the Police Station for the Defense of Women to report a threat. “During the procedure registration, the victim received messages from the suspect with new threats. In view of the facts, the civil police started steps that resulted in the location and arrest of the suspect”, says the Secretariat of Security of Ceará.

Confusion during visit to see daughter

1 of 2 Ávine Vinny is arrested in the act for threatening his ex-wife, with whom he has a child — Photo: Instagram/Reproduction Ávine Vinny is arrested in the act for threatening his ex-wife, with whom he has a child — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução

Ávine and Laís were together for eight years and are the parents of a 4-year-old girl. According to Laís’ testimony, she left the couple’s daughter and the nanny at the singer’s building, in Bairro Cocó, so he could stay with the child.

According to Laís, Ávine questioned by message why she hadn’t gone up to his apartment and she didn’t respond, driving to a friend’s house.

“That, while the deponent was driving, Avneh Vinny called him and the deponent put the call on speakerphone, at which time the accused went on to say that the deponent was recording the call and started to insult him,” the statement says.

Upon arriving at her friend’s house, Ávine called again and, due to the insults, she decided to record the call.

“That in the call Avneh Vinny insulted him several times and threatened him with death in the following way: ‘I destroy my life, but I end yours’.”

The singer also allegedly threatened to take the couple’s daughter and prevent Laís from seeing the child. The Civil Police requested urgent protective measures from the Court for the victim, who forwarded the audios with the threats to the police.

The artist is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião, the same company that managed DJ Ivis. In a statement, the company said it is following the case.

“Late yesterday afternoon, the 13th, singer Ávine Vinny was detained to provide clarification on an alleged telephone threat directed at Laís Holanda. Vybb.

TV Verdes Mares found out that Ávine Vinny shares a cell with other inmates, who sang the singer’s songs several times during the night. A custody hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, until 12:00, which may result in the singer’s release, release with an electronic ankle bracelet or maintenance of the prison. This morning, there are no lawyers for the musician at the police station.

Upon hearing the threat, she decided to record the call and go to the police to file a police report at the Women’s Police Station. At the scene, the singer called her again and made another death threat, which the police heard. Ávine Vinny was sent to the Women’s Police Station, in the capital of Ceará.

According to the singer’s press office, “there was a verbal discussion and he will soon be released”. The g1 requested further clarification from the Public Security Secretariat about the case, but did not receive a response until this report was published.

Ávine Vinny became nationally known for the song “Coração Cachorro (Late Coração)”, recorded alongside Matheus Fernandes and inspired by music by James Blunt.

In November, when DJ Ivis was released days after he was arrested for hitting his ex-wife, Avine Vinny sent a message of support (read more here).

Ávine Vinny started his career in the band “Xé Pop”, at the age of 20. Now in a solo career, the singer is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião. After pursuing a solo career, he achieved prominence at Forró, but his first national success was “Coração Cachorro”, this year.

The forró released in 2021 has a chorus with the melody of “Same mistake”, ballad by British musician James Blunt, from 2007. The authors of the song even made a deal with Blunt and ceded 20% of the song’s income to the Englishman.

The authors of the Brazilian forró, until then, admitted the inspiration, but denied that there was plagiarism.