‘You’re not more than 30 years old if you continue like this,’ says doctor for men weighing 300 kg

Carlos Willian dos Santos, 28, weighs approximately 300 kg. Because of this, the boy suffers from serious health problems and struggles to achieve a dream: bariatric surgery. The resident of São Vicente, on the south coast of São Paulo, has faced this battle since he was 17 years old. The information is from UOL.

He said that he was always a fat child, but it was only during adolescence that health problems began to appear. He was even treated by a multidisciplinary medical team, but they thought he was too young to undergo surgery.

“I wanted to do it when we had health insurance. But the doctors thought I was too young. From then on I tried everything, everything, but I didn’t lose weight. I worked selling yogurt, pushing a cart weighing more than 200 kg through the streets of São Vicente, from 6 am to 6 pm. Even so, I didn’t lose a single kilo”, said Carlos.

Over the years, health problems worsened. The boy also suffers from low immunity in the body and this caused him to develop psoriasis (a skin disease).

In an episode of shortness of breath, Carlos went to an emergency room and discovered that he had suffered from pulmonary edema. Tests showed that her lungs were full of fluid.

“That’s when the doctor called me to tell me what was going on. He explained to me that my body was no longer supporting the excess weight. ‘You’re no more than 30 if you keep this up,’ the doctor told me. I had to do something. I had to lose weight to stay alive.”

“My father is a truck and reel driver. He is the one who helps me with everything. But in March of this year, he had a motorcycle accident and is on half the salary he was getting. I, the way I am, can’t work anymore. We have no (health) plan as well, which makes everything even more difficult”, he added.

Therefore, the boy had to resort to the Unified Health System. After being referred several times to different locations, in a “real pushing game”, Carlos managed to get a social worker to talk to an endocrinologist from the Medical Specialties Outpatient Clinic ( AME) to schedule the surgery.

“Due to the pandemic, they asked me to wait a while to be called. But time passed and so far I have not received any information. Even with a strict diet, practically all I eat grilled chicken breast, rice and beans and salad, I’m getting worse, I’m taking medicine for blood pressure, for the circulatory system and antidepressant to be able to stand it. I can’t even know my weight properly, health facility scales don’t measure.”

To try to get out of this situation, Carlos has already thought about requesting help from the Court and launched an online collection to pay for the procedure in a private hospital.

“I feel ashamed to ask for the money, but it’s better to be ashamed than to die. If any clinic or doctor could do the surgery free of charge, it would be wonderful. I do not wanna die. I want to be able to be healthy to work and help my father, who has always helped me all his life and now needs me too.”

The State Health Department confirmed, through a note, that Carlos underwent treatment at the AME in São Vicente, but the municipality does not have the autonomy to interfere in the process of releasing vacancies for the surgical procedure.

He also emphasized that bariatric surgery is performed only with medical advice. “Generally, the obese patient has restrictions and diseases that make surgery difficult, such as diabetes and hypertension. Therefore, not everyone with a medical indication for bariatric surgery is effectively able to undergo the procedure immediately, due to unfavorable general clinical conditions. In addition, there is a probationary period, in which the patient’s condition is analyzed to verify whether the procedure itself is the most suitable for the patient.”

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

