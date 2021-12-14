Zenit can pay R$128 million for Brasileirão’s highlight to form trendy duo with Claudinho

Russian club is interested in the player and has already made polls

THE zenith, from Russia, is interested in having the young striker Yuri Alberto, 20 years old, one of the main names of the current cast of International. According to information released by the portal GZH, the team has already polled the Colorado by the athlete.

Yuri arrived at Inter in August 2020, after his contract with the saints, club that formed it. Already in his first season in Porto Alegre, the shirt 11 managed to stand out, with 12 goals and three assists in 36 games.

However, it was in the 2021 season that Yuri Alberto emerged, reaching 19 goals in the year, which even took him to the under-20 top scorer mark in Brazil.

The striker has a contract with Internacional until 2025, and, still following information from GZH, the colorada board stipulated the value of 20 million euros (BRL 128 million) to release it.

If the transfer actually takes place, Santos, as the athlete’s trainer club, is entitled to receive 5% of the sale value, therefore, the deal could yield a few million to the coffers of the Fish.

