Zenit, from Russia, does a survey by Yuri Alberto; Inter denies attacker’s proposal | International

Despite Inter’s delicate season, Yuri Alberto remains coveted in the market. Zenit, from Russia, probed the situation of the attacker. However, there has been no progress in submitting a proposal yet.

The website UOL reported that the Russians made an offer of 14 million euros (R$ 89.53 million at the current price). The ge contacted Yuri’s Colorado direction and emissaries. The information is that the interest exists, but there is no proposal at this time.

The shirt 11 is seen as the main target of harassment in European football. The expectation is not to release it for less than 20 million euros (R$ 128 million). As it is close to reaching the R$90 million established in the budget for the season, the directors hope to keep it at least until the middle of 2022.

Yuri Alberto has a contract with Inter until 2025 — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Divulgação, Inter

Yuri was Colorado’s top scorer in the Brasileirão with 12 goals. Throughout the season, he shook the net in 19 opportunities. The brand placed him as the top scorer among the country’s under-20 players.

– These are very symbolic numbers for me. Being able to reach this mark in a championship as competitive as the Brasileirão is for few. But I have to keep my head on straight, as I’m still very young and this is all part of my growing up. Following this same pace, I know I can go even further – says the player through the press office.