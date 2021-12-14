Zico says that ‘nobody cared about Libertadores and Mundial’ before Flamengo titles in 1981

“It was Flamengo to win and things changed,” said Zico about the importance given by Brazilian teams to Libertadores and the Club World Cup

This Monday (13), the Flamengo completes 40 years of the title of Club World Cup 1981, when he won the Liverpool, by 3-0, in Tokyo.

In an interview with The Player’s Tribune website, Zico talked about the achievement. According to the eternal rubro-negro idol, international competitions were undervalued until the title of the cariocas.

“The importance of Flamengo? Before 1980, nobody cared about Brasileiro. Before 1981, nobody cared about Libertadores and much less about Mundial. It was Flamengo to win and things changed“he stated.

Zico also pointed out that the coaching staff knew exactly how Liverpool acted.

Therefore, he combined with the center forward Nunes the plays that culminated in the first and third goals.

“If they came with everything, I agreed with Nunes that he was supposed to be smart, that I would release it. They make the line, I put the ball, and Nunes goes in alone“he revealed.

“The first goal I throw over the top, Nunes puts it inside when the goalkeeper comes out. On the third, I don’t even look. Knowing that the defenders would be in the line, I’ll launch Nunes from the bottom,” he explained.

Flamengo had the chance to win the bi Mundial in 2019.

On the occasion, the red-black team met Liverpool, in Abu Dhabi, but ended up defeated by 1-0, in extra time.