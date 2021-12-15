2 cryptocurrencies that could rise despite the market’s low, according to analyst evaluation

CNPI analyst at BTG Pactual Digital Lucas Costa published a market analysis on the Exame portal last Monday afternoon (13), highlighting two cryptocurrencies with potential short-term reaction: Binance Coin (BNB) and The Sandbox (SAND).

The analyst considered the pair of the two cryptocurrencies against the BTC to try to predict a possible bullishness in the face of the biggest cryptocurrency’s deep decline over the past two weeks.

BNB

Regarding BNB, a cryptocurrency native to the ecosystem of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binace, the analyst points out that Binance’s cryptocurrency accumulated a high of 0.81% in the last week, although the asset would still be corrected later in the day.

Another argument presented by the analyst was the break of the resistance of 0.010540 BTC, a new support that he said could accelerate new highs and generate a detachment from Bitcoin. The analyst also suggested that the coming days allow for further Fibonacci expansions at 0.012041BTC (141.4%), as indicated by the chart presented by the author.

In fact, at the time this article was being written, the BNB was oscillating above this line, trading at 0.01103 BTC, according to the CoinMarketCap chart. What will come next, only time will tell.

SAND

The Sandbox (SAND) is another cryptoactive on the analyst’s radar with quick recovery possibilities, he said. The metaverse cryptocurrency, which appreciated around 1,200% between October and November, had a 21-period moving average at 0.00010297 BTC.

However, in the case of SAND, bullish prospects with the break of the top of 0.00014825BTC have not materialized yet, as the cryptoactive lost support and was trading at 0.00009967 BTC at the time this story was produced. It remains to be seen whether the cryptocurrency will react and restart an upward movement, even with falling markets.

The analyst compared the charts of the BNB/BTC and SAND/BTC pairs with the movement of other cryptos in recent days, whose charts showed selling pressure. In this case, Chainlink (LINK/BTC), Polkadot (DOT/BTC) and Uniswap (UNI/BTC) did not present more consistent onchain data for an opportunity to escape in the short term, which he said would place the BNB and the SAND in better valuation conditions.

