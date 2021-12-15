2022 Census: call for tender is released | contests

Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) is the company that organizes the selection process. The contest, whose registration starts at 4 pm this Wednesday (15th), will have 2,713 more vacancies than the one canceled in October this year.

In this new selection process, 207,020 temporary servers will be selected for the functions of:

municipal census agent (5,450 vacancies) – requires complete secondary education

supervising census agent (18,420 vacancies) – requires complete secondary education

enumerator (183,100 vacancies) – requires complete fundamental level

There are vacancies in all municipalities in the country.

Enrollments in the 2020 and 2021 selection processes are not valid for the new 2022 Census. Interested parties must re-register and pay the registration fee to participate in the new selection process.

Return of registration fees

On December 3, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) began returning the registration fee to more than 580,000 candidates in the simplified selection process for the 2021 Census, canceled in October, which offered more than 204,000 places.

The request for reimbursement must be made by the candidate on the IBGE portal, and the amount will be refunded within 40 days after the request. The guidance is also valid for reimbursement to those enrolled in the 2020 Census selection process – see the step-by-step step here.

The deposit will only be made in a checking account in the candidate’s name and CPF. No deposit will be made to a savings account, salary account, joint account or third-party accounts. The CPF must also be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service.

On October 18, IBGE canceled the selection process and the contract with the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events (Cebraspe), which was the organizing board.

The selection process had already been suspended in April this year. At the time, the decision was taken on account of the approval, by Congress, of the Budget for this year, which reduced to just R$ 71 million the amount allocated for carrying out the survey, which made the Census unfeasible.