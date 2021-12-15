2022 Elections: According to Ipec, Lula leads voting intentions with 48%; Bolsonaro has 21%

This Tuesday (14) was released the IPEC survey for the 2022 presidential elections. The study was carried out from December 9th to 13th and heard 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The survey provided information that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 48% of voting intentions. In second place comes the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 21% and in third place Sergio Moro (Podemos) with 6%. The margin of error is 2 points plus and minus.

Ipec is an institute created by former executives after the closing of Ibope Inteligência. The new research institute works in the area of ​​consultancy and intelligence in market research, public opinion and politics.

The collected data cannot be compared with previous surveys due to the change of tested names. The confidence level of the survey is 95%.

Check out the possible scenarios for the presidential race:

SCENE 1

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT): 48%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 21%

Sergio Moro (We can): 6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%

André Janones (FORWARD): 2%

João Doria(PSDB): 2%

Cabo Daciolo (PMN-Brasil 35): 1%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%

Felipe d’Ávila (NEW): 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0%

Blanks / Nulls: 9%

Don’t know / Don’t respond: 5%

SCENARIO 2

Lula: 49%

Bolsonaro: 22%

Sergio Moro: 8%

Ciro Gomes: 5%

João Doria: 3%

Blanks/nulls: 9%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

The institute also raised voting intentions related to other factors such as location, opinion about the current government and religion. Among those who chose Lula are: those who assess Jair Bolsonaro’s administration as bad or terrible (68%); those who live in the Northeast (63%); those who live on the outskirts of capitals (55%) and Catholics (54%).

Lula’s voting intentions are greater the lower the monthly family income and education level of the interviewees. The former president has 32% among those with a monthly family income above 5 minimum wages and 57% among those with a family income of up to 1 minimum wage. It reaches 40% among those with higher education and reaches 55% among those with elementary education.

Among the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, the highest voting intentions among those who assess his administration as excellent or good (75%); residents of the North/Midwest (29%) and South (27%) and Evangelicals (33%), a portion in which it appears technically tied with Lula. Mentions of the president increase the higher the monthly family income and education level of those interviewed. It goes from 14%, among those with an income of up to 1 minimum wage, to 30%, among those with an income above 5 salaries. It still has 18% of mentions among those who have completed primary education and reaches 25% among the most educated.

Sergio Moro, on the other hand, stands out among voters who reside in the southern region (11%). The other candidates have voting intentions distributed evenly in the analyzed segments.

current government

IPEC also released the assessment of the Bolsonaro government and pointed out the following percentages:

great/good: 19%

Regular: 25%

bad/very bad: 55%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

The question asked by the institute was “In its assessment, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is being”, with the options “excellent”, “good”, “regular”, “bad” or “very bad”. Together, the items “great” and “good” correspond to the percentage of approval by the administration; and the items “bad” and very bad”, the one of disapproval.

With information from G1.

