2022 IPVA will weigh more on your pocket! See good solutions to pay off debt

Brazilians prepare to pay the 2022 IPVA with high readjustment rates. The beginning of a new year also means the renewal of tax collections. For those who own a car, the situation is delicate, since the IPVA will be on average 30% more expensive.

THE VAT is on the list of taxes that must be paid annually on a mandatory basis. Default results, in most cases, in the impossibility of driver’s license renewal, making the citizen unable to circulate in the national territory.

Despite being a fixed charge, the IPVA value is corrected annually. every 12 months, state governments update billing tables based on average purchase and sale price of vehicles.

Why will the 2022 IPVA be more expensive?

In general, the main reason for the increase is precisely the high purchase and sale value of vehicles. Because new coronavirus pandemic, old cars were overvalued once a low production of new models.

This caused the Fipe table stay updated above the annual average, registering a 30% increase in the total value of the IPVA.

How does the IPVA calculation work?

The tax is charged based on the Fipe table. It takes into account the value of the cheapest 0km model to the most expensive model. This makes each type of vehicle have a different price, and its manufacturing date.

Based on these questions, state governments start to determine the taxes.

Specialist gives tips to settle the property tax safely

Lucas Palma, Zul+ content director, spoke with the FDR newsroom to explain the changes in the property tax. Below, follow the exclusive interview:

With the increase in the value of IPVA in 2022, is it worth dividing the total amount in installments?

It all depends on the driver’s financial situation. If you already have the money to pay IPVA in cash in January, perfect. This way you guarantee the discount of the single fee. Now, if paying in one installment becomes heavy for your pocket, installment payment is without a doubt the best option, even more so with the high IPVA in 2022. So, the driver can count on some solutions already available on the market such as the Zul+. The app allows you to pay IPVA in installments with the Government using Pix or up to 12 installments on your credit card. All in a very simple, fast and safe way for vehicles registered in the states of São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Are the tax discounts offered for one-time payment the best option?

With the increase in the IPVA, the tax discount on a single quota may not make that much of a difference anymore. In São Paulo and Paraná, for example, this discount is only 3%, when the 2022 IPVA comes with an increase of up to 30% depending on the vehicle. Therefore, today, I consider installment payments as the best option for those who do not want to commit financially right at the beginning of the year, as the IPVA is a high payment. And this installment can even be according to the Government’s quotas or in up to 12 installments. Both possibilities are available in the Zul+ app.

When the owner does not have the resources to pay the tax, can he refuse to pay?

No. In Brazil, every vehicle owner must pay IPVA because it is a fundamental requirement for annual licensing. Failure to pay IPVA does not generate a traffic fine, but blocks the licensing and issuance of the vehicle document. Thus, those who do not have the resources to pay the tax need to understand the best way to keep their car bills up to date. Do you allow the tax to be delayed and only then negotiate the payment with the State Attorney General? Better not because the late IPVA earns daily interest and dirty the owner’s name. Therefore, the recommendation is to pay the tax in installments with the solutions available on the market, such as Zul+.

Is it possible to pay off IPVA debts with a credit card? If yes, is this a good option?

Yea! It is possible to pay IPVA, fines and even licensing using your credit card. In this case, the driver should look for companies, such as Zul+, that allow payment of all these debts in up to 12 installments or in cash using Pix. This is the best option for those who were not so prepared to pay the property tax in a single installment.

After all, why have used and new vehicles experienced so much appreciation? And how does this directly affect taxes?

Scarcity of 0km cars on the market due to the lack of electronic semiconductors and high demand for their own vehicles during the pandemic are the main reasons for the valorization of automobiles here in Brazil. Depending on the model, this increase in market value exceeds up to 30%. And this appreciation directly impacts the IPVA, which is charged at a rate on the vehicle’s sales value. With more expensive cars, the IPVA is also more expensive.