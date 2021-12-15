$290K NFT is accidentally sold for 10 times less – Cryptocurrencies

An NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) digital art collection valued at $290,000 was accidentally put up for sale and sold for 10 times less. The case happened last Saturday (11), but it only came to light today.

Everything indicates that the owner of the digital asset, whose name was not revealed, would have entered the item’s price incorrectly when registering it on OpenSea, the largest digital arts marketplace in the world. Instead of 75 Ethereum (ETH), which is the official currency used for transactions on the site, the NFT went on sale for 0.75 ETH, or $2,900 in today’s quote.

The user might even have realized the flaw and tried to fix it, but it was too late. The typo was immediately caught by a robot created specifically to monitor NFTs advertised at below-market prices.

NFT transactions, as well as cryptoactive transactions in general, are irreversible, and it is common for users to invest in bots programmed to take advantage of price imbalances like this. To operate them, however, a lot of money is needed: to carry out the transfer as quickly as possible, the robot paid the US$ 2,900 for the work, plus US$ 34,000 in fees from the Ethereum network.

Even with the expense of fees, the operation resulted in a good profit for the owner of the bot, also unknown. According to OpenSea records obtained from the blockchain Ethereum, the bot bought the NFT and sold it the next day for 59.99 ETH, or about $230,000 – a return, therefore, of more than five times on trade.

Now, the new buyer advertises the item for 85 ETH, equivalent to about US$325,000 at the current price.

This is not the first time that cases like this have occurred in the art NFTs market. On November 1, 2021, number 7557 in the CryptoPunks collection sold for 4.44 ETH, far below the charge for similar digital art, which at the time sold for 325 ETH.

The purchase would also have been carried out by a lurking bot that paid high network fees to complete the transaction in the shortest possible time. At the time, Larva Labs, developer of the CryptoPunks marketplace, was charged for the incident, but there was no way out: the robot won the fight and, once completed, the operation could no longer be undone.

