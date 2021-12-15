3 Medicinal Plants That Can Help Your Health

For those who have a garden at home, it is a great option to have medicinal plants because at any time you can get rid of a possible headache. Some herbs and plants can be quite helpful in relieving pain and discomfort and can even be planted easily at home.

That’s why we separated some medicinal plants that can help your health.

Medicinal plants

First of all, it should be emphasized that the use of home therapies does not replace any type of treatment. Medicinal herbs have therapeutic effects and are recommended by many experts, but it is important to know their properties. Herbs and plants being used with wisdom and medical help can help to contribute to health.

So, check out which herbs and plants can help you with your health.

As one of the most famous medicinal herbs, boldo has some variations and can help in different situations.

Boldo-do-Chile or Boldo-trudade is of Andean origin and its tea is made with dry leaf and benefits the liver and stomach. Bilberry is of indigenous origin and its tea made from the leaves can bring benefits for the digestive system and against gas.

In addition to being a great cooking ingredient, mint is also a plant for medicinal purposes.

Mint has several therapeutic effects and its tea is indicated as a natural tranquilizer, helping to relieve stomach pain and nausea. Mint has a scent that can also help relieve nasal congestion.

Finally, chamomile is another herb that can be useful for health benefits. Because, with its calming effect, it helps to control anxiety and regulate sleep. In addition, it is also used in homemade cosmetics to relieve skin irritations, colds and nasal inflammations.

All these herbs are easily grown at home and can help fight certain health complications. Finally, it is important to emphasize the consultation of a specialist.

So, now that you know which medicinal plants can help your health, forward this article to that friend of yours who also needs to know.