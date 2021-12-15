7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia; tsunami occurrence is ‘possible’ – World

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the east indonesia this Tuesday (14), informed the American Geological Survey (USGS, its acronym in English). There are no reports of wounded and dead. Monitors also warned of the possibility of a tsunami

The USGS detailed that the quake was recorded about 100 km north of the city of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 km in the Flores Sea, at 03:20 GMT (00:20 GMT).

The Pacific Tsunami Alert Center reported that the occurrence of “dangerous tsunami waves” is possible “in coastal areas located 1,000 km from the epicenter of the quake”. Warnings have been issued for the Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast and South Sulawesi areas.

Still according to the agency, however, the risk of having victims is low, noting that “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary risks, such as tsunamis and landslides that may have contributed to the losses”.

Indonesia suffers from frequent tremors and volcanic eruptions due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide and stretching from Japan to Southeast Asia, passing through the Pacific basin.

Among the deadliest earthquakes on record in Indonesia is the devastating 2004 magnitude 9.1 earthquake that struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.