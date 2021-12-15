76% are consuming lower value proteins, research points out | Economy

A survey by Bare International, an independent provider of customer experience research, data and analytics for businesses, shows that 76% of respondents are consuming lower value proteins.

The survey polled 1,053 people during the month of November.

See other survey highlights:

89% cut some type of service;

40% of those who live on rent exchanged or intend to change their residence;

51% choose cheaper products and stock items on sale;

60% of employees started working odd jobs to supplement income

Noble meats such as sirloin steak and filet mignon no longer appear in the dish of most respondents (75% and 73%, respectively), while 67% claimed they no longer buy other beef cuts.

Chicken became the most consumed source by respondents (57%), followed by egg (19%), fish, with the exception of salmon (15%), less prime beef cuts (14%) and pork (6%) .

The consumption of filet mignon currently represents only 1% of all proteins, and sirloin steak and salmon have not even reached this percentage.

Fantástico shows the impact of inflation on Brazilians’ lives

For the general manager of Bare in Brazil, Tânia Alves, families are severely impacted by the loss of purchasing power.

“People are not only opting for cheaper products, but they are already starting to return to old habits such as stocking up on sale items”, he says.

According to the study, more than half of respondents (51%) started to adopt this practice.

The survey also points out that 89% of respondents stopped consuming products and services because of high prices. The most affected segments were travel and apparel, pointed out by 69%. As for entertainment, 68% of the population cut spending on cinema, concerts and theater.

Another highlight is the number of people who changed residence to save money. Among the 30% who claimed to live on rent, 40% needed or intend to move due to the readjustments in values.

To try to supplement their income, many were forced to look for an alternative in the double shift. “The nozzles have been the salvation even for the part that is employed – 60% have started to take extra work, which may be a reflection of the lack of readjustments or increases that did not keep up with inflation”, says Tânia.

According to Bare International, the rise in the cost of living was felt globally, but in Brazil the price spike was more intense than in the rest of the world due to the devaluation of the real against the dollar, fiscal uncertainties and institutional crisis in the fight against the pandemic .

Without work, Brazilians get into debt on their card to make a supermarket