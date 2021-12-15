9.3 million have until this Wednesday to transfer credits from the Paulista Invoice – 12/14/2021 – Market

Almost 9.3 million consumers have until 23:59 this Wednesday (15) to transfer credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista that have been stopped for a year. If not redeemed on time, the amounts will be cancelled.

There are R$8.22 million in credits that could be lost this month. The amounts were released in the current account of the SP government program on December 16, 2020, informed the Department of Finance and Planning. The agency had previously informed that the deadline to transfer old credits would end at 5 pm this Friday (17), but this will be the last day to transfer the most recent credits. Afterwards, the Nota Fiscal Paulista system will only return in January.

Since October, the deadline for redeeming the credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista has dropped from 5 years to 12 months. That is, the amounts that were released 12 months ago and are not redeemed are cancelled, and the funds return to the state coffers.

The change in the validity period occurred through article 62 of law nº 17.293/2020. In October, the first cancellation of old credits with the shorter term took place. In this first cancellation, 48 million consumers had R$1 billion in credits to expire.

A part of the credits is from consumers who are not registered in the program, that is, taxpayers who may not even know they have money to receive. This can happen with online purchases made on large networks, in which the consumer informs the CPF number in the register.

The first step to recover the money is to go to the program’s website, check the balance and request the transfer to a checking or savings account that is in the consumer’s name. See the step by step below.

To transfer the funds to a checking or savings account, the consumer can also use the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista by tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and registered password and request the desired option.

How to check the balance and redeem credits

If you want to get cash credits

In the horizontal gray bar at the top of the screen, hover over the “Checking Account” option A menu with three options will open. Click on “use credits” Choose the option “credit to current account” or “credit to savings account” There is also a “withdraw” icon next to the name of the contributor. Enter your bank details. The bank account must be in the name of the same CPF holder Enter the amount you wish to redeem (the information on how much is available appears on the side) Check the data and confirm the operation

Heads up: The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99.

password unlock

Consumers who have forgotten their password must access the program’s website and click on “I forgot my password”. When entering your CPF and clicking “OK” you will be presented with three options:

Sending a phrase to remember the password (by email)

Sending the page address for registering a new password (by email)

And, finally, the option “Re-register”. The state suggests using this option as a last resort, for example, if the consumer has forgotten the password and changed the email. For security reasons, this option requires sending mail or appearing at Procon, Poupatempo or at the tax office of the Department of Finance (it is necessary to schedule the service) to unlock the password. The measure is taken to prevent fraud and creation of false accounts. Scheduling services, in person or online, is done through the page https://senhafacil.com.br/agendamento/#/home.

If the consumer uses the “Re-register” option and, consequently, needs to unlock their password, they must follow the instructions in the Password Unblocking Guide – Registration pending: