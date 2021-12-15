‘A Fazenda 13’: Last party is marked by beatings and death threats | Television



Peões toast at the last party of A Fazenda 13 – Instagram

Posted 15/12/2021 10:22

São Paulo – This Tuesday (14) the last party of “A Fazenda 13” took place. As the program is already in the final stretch, the eliminated pawns were invited to celebrate with the finalists – Arcrebiano Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes – at the reality show’s headquarters. The meeting, of course, generated a series of disagreements, with the right to aggression and death threats. In the midst of all this, those who were eliminated also did not hold back from talking about external matters, which put in check Record TV’s shielding with the confined participants.

Backstage, even before “A Fazenda 13” was aired, Liziane Gutierrez threw a glass of drink at Erasmo Viana’s face. Then, the model did the same with Victor Pecoraro and even punched and slapped Lary Bottino. All those attacked by the socialite made criticisms inside or outside the reality show against her. The situation, according to Gabriel Perline, columnist for Portal iG, was so serious that the Record TV production had to intervene and separate the famous to prevent everything from getting worse. Due to the episode, Lizi, in turn, ended up being “expelled”, nevertheless, prevented from participating in the fraternization.

I didn’t understand Lary Bottino not being expelled too. Liziane said live that this defender of Gui Araújo threw a drink and scratched her face. And here with nasty insinuation he said he would do more than just knock #PartyA Farm pic.twitter.com/frwkavSLbT — GOSSIPING POP (@GossipingPop) December 15, 2021

Because of all the mess behind the scenes, the broadcast of the party on Playplus was delayed a few minutes. After everything was back to normal, the pedestrians took the opportunity to reconnect and enjoy the last night with their fellow inmates. Lary Bottino, in turn, did not fail to comment on the fight with Liziane. In conversation with Gui Araújo, Dynho Alves and MC Gui, the influencer was irritated with the whole situation. “I got it! My love, if the production puts her here I’ll kill her. What’s up? If it moves with me I’ll cut it with scissors! I’ll give it to her, huh! Ask Guilherme… there was a party we went to in Florianopolis , asks what I did,” she said, threatening her former colleague with death.

This party turned into a funeral

After that, it didn’t take long for the pedestrians to address other external matters. Mussunzinho, Erasmo and Thiago, for example, did not fail to comment on the relationship status of Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. To the situation, Viana resolved told that someone “explained everything” to his former partner in confinement. Knowing that MC Mirella asked for a divorce and decided to leave the house he lived in, the dancer remained a good part of the party in silence and crestfallen. Playplus’ camera at various times moved to another corner of the party. Sthe, in turn, burst into tears when he learned that Victor Igoh did not intend to continue his relationship with her. The information was given to the girl by Dayane Mello, who welcomed her in her fragile moment.

Another external information revealed to the prisoners, also by Erasmo Viana, was the death of Marília Mendonça, who suffered a plane accident in November 2021. . MC Gui, soon interrupted the model and with a gesture of disappointment said: “He didn’t know that”. Erasmus then had no reaction. “Oh yes”. Dynho, at the time, was stunned by the information. “Fuck, bro,” he said.

demonizing the press

In addition to enjoying each other’s company, during the last party of “A Fazenda 13” some participants “demonized” the press by complaining about how they were portrayed by the press during confinement. Gui Araújo, for example, advised Dynho. “When you leave, don’t listen to a dick talking about reality. There was a lot of talk about me, that I was in bad shape and stuff, when I stepped out of the show it wasn’t like that at all.” Erasmus corroborated. “I left canceled. It’s been a week of people talking in my ear. But relax, this ‘fog’ of the show passes quickly.”

Dayane Mello was another person who complained about how he was received by the press. In conversation with Dynho Alves she revealed. “Don’t worry, everything will be fine. In the end, we always reinvent ourselves. It’ll be all right. The media destroyed me, if I could go back in time I wouldn’t even have been on the show. They can sell whatever character it is, but the people know who we really are,” said the model, who was highly criticized for her stance and controversial statements throughout the season.