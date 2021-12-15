‘A Fazenda 13’: Sthe and Dynho are shaken in party after discovering they are single | Television



Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos appear sad and shaken at the last party of ‘A Fazenda’ – Reproduction

Rio – Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos have already felt the weight of events outside the reality show “A Fazenda 13”. The two participants were eliminated on Tuesday night and appear to have already discovered they are single. After the elimination, due to contract issues, Dynho and Sthe had to participate in the last party of the reality show, and they emerged quite shaken.

MC Gui and Gui Araújo tried to console Dynho, who listened in silence. “Everyone had to talk. Man, we seem to be unrecognizable in this mess*. The things that are clipped and passed on to the mass are a very small part of our experience here, you know? They are assembled in a way. that makes an impact on whoever is watching, you know? I’m not saying it’s a character that this is our real life, but we’ll have to face the thing we made as one of the cores of our life,” said Gui Araújo .

“”This here was part of your life from the day you came in, you know?”, added MC Gui. Everyone, brother, at some point was taken out of context”, reinforced Gui Araujo. “Not taking away the portion of guilt that we have for several things”, stated MC Gui.

Gui Araújo hinted that he spoke with Mirella, Dynho’s ex-wife. “I talked to everyone, bro. Everyone’s waiting to talk and exchange ideas with you. The guys love you like hell*,” he said. The camera then switched to Sthe Matos, who showed a sad face.

“Horrible, horrible. That’s the real truth. Hey, look at me. Are you in your right mind?”, asked Dayane Mello. “How am I supposed to be calm if my life is like this?” Sthe replied. “No, calm down. But what did you do in here, are you at peace?” Dayane asked. “Of course, I’m aware of what I’ve done in here,” finished Sthe.