A journalist from “The Wall Street Journal” accuses Renato Kalil of obstetric violence after Shantal Verdelho’s outburst: “None of that was normal”

After Shantal Verdelho’s outburst about the conduct of the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the birth of Domênica, his second daughter with Mateus Verdelho, another accusation against the doctor came to light. In an exclusive interview with O Globo newspaper this Tuesday (14), Samantha Pearson, British journalist and correspondent for “The Wall Street Journal” in Brazil, decided to tell details of the episode she lived with the same doctor in 2019.

According to Samantha, she had already felt uncomfortable in her first pregnancy, back in 2015, when she sought him out and demonstrated her desire to have a normal birth. The journalist chose not to be anesthetized and says she heard Kalil tell her husband that she had “I made a point there, but that he wasn’t worried, because everything was fine”.

“He talked about my vagina as if I wasn’t there. I spent weeks crying alone at home, not knowing if he had given more stitches than necessary, afraid of having sex, of feeling pain. I went to other doctors to see if this could be checked, but it couldn’t. It was horrible”, she said in the interview.

Even after the incident, Pearson returned when she became pregnant with her second child. During a consultation in the eighth month of pregnancy, Kalil would have made a comment classified by her as sexist and aggressive: “Samantha, you’re going to have to lose weight because otherwise your husband will betray you.” The correspondent said that, after the consultation, she went to change clothes and began to cry. On the same day, she decided that the second birth would not be with the doctor.

“Today I realize that I wasn’t the crazy gringa, I was right, none of that was normal. He said that in front of his team, I was almost naked, totally exposed. My husband was there and I always realized that what he wanted all the time was to please my husband, as if I, the patient, were not there”, said.

And it didn’t stop there… Samantha also revealed that the professional would have said that “women in Brazil are desperate because there are more and more deer”, which, according to him, “would contribute to the betrayal of the husband”. Also, he tried to get in touch with her, after noticing her sudden disappearance from the office. In her words, she said that the doctor “wanted to play a joke because he’s all healed, handsome, taking care of him and his body, it was a compliment to him.”

To “justify” his return to the doctor, even after the first “trauma”, Samantha said that she was scared and that, at that time, he was a reference in normal delivery: “In my second pregnancy I came back to him because of that, I was afraid to look for another doctor and something would go wrong. But in each consultation I experienced very bad things. He told me the intimacies of other patients and his own wife. Often the patients he was talking about were in the waiting room.”

About the moment, the journalist said that she wanted to forget everything she had experienced, but after Shantal Verdelho’s outburst, she felt like opening up and “encouraging other women to speak”. “I’m always on the other side, advocating that people talk. Now it’s my turn and I’m willing to collaborate with whatever it takes to see justice done. He didn’t curse me or tear me up, but the psychological part affected me a lot, and he ruined what must be one of the most beautiful moments in a woman’s life. If there are other women who are morally harassed, I would like to convey confidence so that they will also speak”, concluded.

remember the case

In September, Shantal Verdelho gave birth to Doménica, her second daughter with Mateus Verdelho. On Friday (10), audios and videos began to circulate on the internet, in which the influencer vents about the conduct of the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the delivery.

Among the accusations made to the doctor, who deleted his profiles on social networks in view of the controversy, is that he would have revealed the child’s gender on social networks, before Shantal could tell his own family. The influencer chose not to know whether to expect a boy or a girl before delivery. Also according to the report, Renato would have embarrassed and exposed Shantal to her husband and also to other patients.

The case would have taken this direction after the influencer chose not to perform an episiotomy — an incision in the perineum region to facilitate the passage of the baby, recommended only in high-risk births. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like: ‘Oh, she was rolled up, if you don’t have an episotomy, you will stay the same’. Once again breaking medical confidentiality”, he observed, in another excerpt of the audios.

“He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, all broken up, I’m going to have to stitch her frog a lot.’ He used to say in a way like: ‘Look, where you have sex, it’s all fucked up’ because she didn’t want an episiotomy. He didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband. There are people who don’t. There were several very bad postures of him. It was horrible”, lamented.

Finally, Verdelho says that she cannot watch the video of the birth recorded by her husband, as she would have been called names by Kalil at all times. “Simply, when we watched the video, it (Kalil) curses me the entire labor. Spoken: ‘F*ck, give it a go. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag. What hate. Don’t move, f*ck’… It’s a lot of swearing and cursing. After I saw everything, it was horrible”, he vented. Check out all the details of the case by clicking here.

How to report?

To report obstetric violence, registration can be done at the hospital, clinic or maternity hospital where the treatment took place. It is also possible to file complaints by dialing 180, dialing 136 or by calling 08007019656 from the National Supplementary Health Agency regarding complaints about the health plan’s service.