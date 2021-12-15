Abel Braga is chosen and will be Fluminense’s coach in 2022

Abel Braga is chosen by Fluminense to lead the team in 2022. The 69-year-old coach will make his fourth spell at the club and met with president Mário Bittencourt to work out the final details of the hiring. Marcão, who led the Tricolor in the final stretches of the last three Brazilians, will return to the position of technical assistant on the permanent committee.

The information was initially given by journalist Victor Lessa, from Rádio Globo, and confirmed by THROW!. The announcement should happen soon. Abel’s last job was at Lugano, in Switzerland, the team he commanded between June and September 2021. In Brazil, he was chosen by Internacional after Coudet left and hit the post in the dispute for the 2020 Brazilian title.

A few months ago, like the L! showed, the coach received a proposal to lead Sion, from Switzerland, but refused the offer. For Lugano, he commanded the team in just five matches. For the Swiss Championship, there were two wins and two defeats, leaving the team in sixth place, in addition to applying a rout of 7-1 in the Swiss Cup.

The identification with the tricolor club weighed in the coach’s favor. With many veterans in the cast like Fred and Felipe Melo, first reinforcement announced, the idea is that he helps the team next season. Fluminense will have, in addition to Carioca and Brasileirão, the Libertadores dispute starting from the first phases.

Abel Braga started his career as a player for Fluminense in 1971 and is now making his fourth spell at the club. He has already commanded Tricolor in 2005, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2018. Ahead of Flu, he won the Cariocas in 2005 and 2012 and the Brazilian Championship in 2012. The veteran is the second coach with more games in the club’s history , totaling 326 matches. It is only behind Zezé Moreira, with 497.