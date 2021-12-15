Abel would have asked Palmeiras to hire a Mexican striker

Credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Palmeiras continues to work with the objective of strengthening its squad for the 2022 season. After having referred the hiring of Eduard Atuesta, another Los Angeles FC player may be arriving at Verdão. It is the 32-year-old forward Carlos Vela, as reported on The La Vox website.

According to the portal, Abel Ferreira would have asked to hire Carlos Vela and that the Mexican striker would be number 1 on the list of reinforcements for the Portuguese coach.

Carlos Vela is the number 10 shirt for Los Angeles FC and this season he played 20 matches, having scored five goals and distributed five assists. The striker has been with the club since 2018 and lived his peak the following year, when in 36 matches he scored 38 times and contributed with 11 assists.

The striker started his career at Chivas, Mexico, and still on base he moved to Arsenal. In addition to the English club, he has worked professionally for Salamanca, Osasuna, Real Sociedad and West Bromwich.

Reinforcement

Palmeiras has already directed the hiring of defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta, 24, from Los Angeles FC. The US club itself confirmed the player’s transfer to Alviverde.

Eduard Atuesta is already in São Paulo, where he underwent medical examinations and can be announced at any time as a reinforcement of Palmeiras.

