Abelão in the Flu; Cavani away from Timon; renovations at Inter; this and much more in the summary of Central | football

There’s no denying it, Fluminense was the club that most moved the Market Center this Tuesday. From the confirmation of the return of coach Abel Braga, through the proximity of the hit with striker Willian Bigode and even the veteran Portuguese striker Nani, ex-Manchester United, being offered. But the day had much more….

The main news of the day was the confirmation of coach Abel Braga’s return to Fluminense. This will be the 69-year-old coach’s fourth stint at the club, with which he won two Carioca Championships and the 2012 Brazilian Nationals. His last job was at Lugano, in Switzerland. With that, Marcao once again returns to the role of technical assistant.

…Possibly with William Mustache…

And in Tricolor, Abelão may have William Bigode as one of his attacking options. Fluminense won the competition with Santos for the 35-year-old player, who is expected in Rio de Janeiro next week to work out the final details and sign a two-year contract.

….and also with Ricardo Goulart and Nani?

Two other names that appeared behind the scenes at the Rio club were attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart and Portuguese striker Nani. The hiring of the first was a “request” from defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, announced this Monday, who commented on a post by the player, currently free on the market, with the onomatopoeia “ruf, ruf, come”, used by the fans, alluding to the “security dog”.

Nani was already offered, but the initial values ​​scared the direction of Fluminense. With passages for Manchester United, Fenerbahçe and Lazio, the player was at Orlando City, but did not renew his contract and is free on the market.

Meanwhile, at the other clubs…

Now that Fluminense fans are on top of everything that happened this Tuesday, it’s time to talk about what moved the market in relation to other clubs. So no one is upset with us.

Corinthians Board of Directors denies Cavani’s arrival. Do you deny it?

In a press conference, Corinthians directors Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro Nunes denied that there were any negotiations with the hiring of striker Cavani. However, the top hats were careful not to rule out the hiring. “We cannot underestimate Corinthians. When Willian’s conversation came out, everyone said it was impossible because of what he was earning in Europe, and it worked,” declared Roberto Andrade.

Defender Danilo Avelar had his departure confirmed. “Danilo Avelar doesn’t play for Corinthians anymore. He doesn’t play here, we’ll find a situation for him“, guaranteed Andrade.

Wesley Moraes does not rule out a return to Brazil. (To Palmeiras?)

Palmeiras’ target, forward Wesley Morais, via his advisor, did not rule out a return to Brazilian football. The 25-year-old athlete belongs to Aston Villa, from England, but was loaned this season to Club Brugge, from Belgium, and has not had a great succession in the starting lineup. The forward has the approval of the technical committee led by Abel Ferreira.

Grêmio makes counterproposal on loan from Jean Pyerre…

Grêmio finally made the counterproposal to Alavés, from Spain, official, in the negotiation that involves the loan of midfielder Jean Pyerre. If it does, the Tricolor, which will compete in Series B in 2022, may receive up to 450 thousand euros (R$ 2.8 million).

…And Inter advances in the negotiation for the permanence of Lindoso and Moisés

The Colorado direction approached the stay of Rodrigo Lindoso and Moisés for 2022. The steering wheel has an easier situation. With a contract until the end of the year, he settled the salary bases to renew. Regarding the left flank, Inter managed to negotiate with Bahia for the purchase of 15% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Fortaleza will buy Benevenuto and may give Romarinho to São Paulo

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, confirmed that the club will exercise its right to purchase with respect to defender Marcelo Benenevuto, along with Botafogo, and midfielder Matheus Jussa, who belongs to the West. The director also confirmed the consultation of São Paulo, by Rogério Ceni, to forward Romarinho. Romarinho was a bet of Ceni in Fortaleza and pleases the current coach of Tricolor do Morumbi. Another player from the Ceará team in the São Paulo crosshairs is midfielder Ronald. But the management of Fortaleza intends to release the player only in case of a definitive sale.

Speaking of defender….

A name that appeared several times this Tuesday in Market Center was that of veteran defender Dedé, without a club since his break with Cruzeiro in July. Initially, the 33-year-old player received a proposal from Volta Redonda to compete in the Carioca Championship. However, he did not accept. At the beginning of the night, the defender entered Botafogo’s crosshairs. However, Alvinegro is waiting for a medical guarantee to start a negotiation. The last time Dedé took the field was in October 2019.

