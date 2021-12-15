Accelerated interest rate hike threatens real estate fund recovery | Real Estate Funds

For the seventh time in a row, the Central Bank raised, last Wednesday (8), the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic , from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, in the highest level since 2017 , when it was at 10.25%. The decision to increase it by 1.5 percentage points, which brought no surprises, as it was already widely anticipated by the market, it weighs even more on the real estate fund industry, which has had a virtually repeating year of the suffering it went through in 2020.

Since March, when the authority increased the Selic from 2% to 2.75% a year, it was understood that the first decision to increase in six years marked the beginning of a new cycle of monetary tightening. Looking back, however, the financial agents just did not expect that such a movement would happen at such an accelerated pace as it has been, with the interest rate approaching double digits in just seven meetings and with chances of surpassing 11% at the end of the cycle.

But the moment, once much feared by stock exchange managers and real estate funds, has arrived. And with the situation as it is, the year is on its way to consolidating itself as a real nightmare for risky assets in general. “The inflationary pressure coming from the IPCA portfolio does not signal that it will cool down in the short term and this continues the negative market expectation”, he ponders Caio Ventura, analyst of Investments Guide. “The scenario is quite challenging considering variable income in general“, admits. Not enough, Bruno Nardo, partner of RBR Asset, recalls that political and fiscal uncertainties only bring more pressure to risky assets.

In the year until the last 13th, the Ibovespa falls 9.78%, while the Ifix, the real estate fund index, retreats 6.84%. “Basically, what happened is that the damage has already been done.“, vents André Freitas, president of Hedge Investments. He says that this result construction has been extending since the second quarter of the year, in a reversal movement of the 2% interest that we saw throughout 2020, an interval in which the Ifix registered a drop of 10.24%.

Regarding the new interest rate level, Freitas understands that the market had already assigned the price of this new high and that, now, the determining factor for the real estate fund industry will be to wait for signals from the BC on when the tightening cycle will come to an end. “We have inflation of 10.7% in the last 12 months and we have reached an interest rate of 9.25% per year, so we are still chasing inflation”, he points out.

You must also remember that the last Copom statement indicated an even more contractionary monetary policy, which means that interest rates tend to rise even more than expected in next year’s projections. “The market lives on expectation: buy the rumor and sell the fact”, emphasizes Freitas, from Hedge.

Faced with this reality, full of possibilities, Nardo, from RBR, explains that, in the case of real estate funds and real assets in general, financial agents usually compare their performance to that of an inflation-linked government bond. From this perspective, he argues, more important than looking at the short term is to understand the expectations of assets for the long term, which reflect the risks that investors see in the market.

“It is possible to go through a period with rising interest and real estate funds also appreciating. But how? If we have a monetary policy anchorage and a clearer signal of the fiscal situation going forward“he claims. He argues, however, that the next 12 months capture a period of uncertainty already contracted. “We are facing a year of polarized elections and a pandemic scenario, with the discovery of yet another variant”, he adds.

Nardo emphasizes that the impact of inflation on real assets should be positive, but this is not what happens in practice. “If a building cost 10 to build, for example, and now it costs 12 because everything has become more expensive, nominally the assets should have appreciated”, explains the professional, who immediately adds that, in stock exchange shares, however, real estate funds end up being pressured by the rising interest rate curve. “And that’s why the real estate investor should take a long-term view of at least five years.”

Looking from the side of those looking to invest in a longer horizon, real assets, such as backs of warehouses, corporate slabs and shopping malls, evaluates the partner of RBR, are being traded at “extremely” inviting values, especially when you have the prospect of a more well-behaved inflation next year.

“Real estate funds with good fundamentals, which invest in well-located and good-quality properties, end up suffering less from high interest rates than others. An example of this is that, within Ifix, we see brick funds, whether logistical, corporate or shopping, which are falling 20%. But, on the other hand, they have funds that are rising between 8% and 9% in the year”, he explains.

Guide’s Ventura, however, goes in the opposite direction and maintains a most pessimistic view about the thread. He recalls that, at the beginning of the pandemic, central banks said that interest rates would remain at low levels for a long time and that this speech generated a strong wave of deliveries and new constructions, in addition to an increase in demand for inputs from construction. “The INPC, the index that monitors the price of inputs, has a performance close to 20%. When compared to brick funds, these are trading at more than 20% below their equity value”.

In this sense, argues the analyst, the category, being more impacted by the macro variable of inflation and also by the pandemic, ends up having a very limited cost-inflation pass-through power. “So, when we look at the average dividend yield, brick funds have grown, but not as much as paper funds, which end up managing to better anchor investment expectations,” he says.

No wonder, complements the professional, The real estate funds that are performing the best this year and that also saved last year are those of real estate receivables, which have Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) in their portfolio. “The operating model of these assets allows for a cleaner transfer of inflation, which provides more dividends and, in parallel, the quota tends to fluctuate less. And this lower volatility ends up attracting shareholders who seek capital preservation and security”, says Ventura.

He also advises investors to opt for funds that are able to present, “in the vein”, this capital protection, Besides the anchoring through dividends. “The point is to invest in these assets now to gain in yield until we have slightly better conditions, such as a signal of a reversal of the cycle for a drop in interest rates, which nobody knows very well when it will happen”, he explains. “If next year we have an even higher interest rate, we will naturally see a worse-than-average scenario for the real estate fund industry”, he confesses.

This is because Selic’s trajectory impacts the category from the perspective of opportunity cost, since risk-free assets now have greater stability, but on the other hand, investors also demand higher profitability. “Within the sector as a whole, there are well-qualified funds, with an interesting risk premium against government bonds, but it is not widespread and, for that very reason, Ifix will end another year in decline”.

Looking ahead to the coming year, Nardo, from RBR, says he has a realistic projection from the point of view of events. he understands that the expectation of an increase in interest is always a consequence of a period with more uncertainty. Added to this, we still have a very polarized election, fiscal fear and the great possibility of zero or even negative GDP.

Given all these factors, he ponders, investors need to assess whether the expected return at the time of purchasing the asset compensates for the risks embedded in the 12 months ahead. “When I look at the receivable funds, for example, I see that the chance of earnings is lower, as these assets are trading close to book value. On the other hand, the possibility of having a negative performance is also smaller because the paper funds have inflation and interest in their favor.”, concludes the partner of RBR Asset.