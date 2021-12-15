Actor Rogério Samora dies aged 63 after suffering a heart attack in a soap opera · TV News

The Portuguese actor Rogério Samora, 63 years old, died this Wednesday (15th). He had been hospitalized in Portugal since July due to a heart attack he suffered while recording the soap opera Amor Amor (2021), produced by the SIC channel.

“It is with deep sadness that the SIC family advances with the news of the death of actor Rogério Samora. Our feelings to family, colleagues and friends. Thank you for everything, Rogério”, published the channel’s official profile on Instagram.

The telenovela’s official page also paid tribute to the actor: “This was not the news we were waiting for… We will be sorely missed. Thank you for all the love you have given us. It will remain forever in our history and in our hearts.”

Samora acted with actor Ricardo Pereira when he started to feel bad and was helped by professionals. He then remained in a coma at Hospital Amadora Sintra.

“We were all there. The only thing I want now is to receive a phone call saying that Samora is fine. It is my wish and that of all my colleagues. We are all rooting for him and that he recovers quickly”, said Pereira at the time , in a note issued by the SIC.

Here in Brazil, the artist appeared in the soap opera Nazaré (2019), broadcast by Band. The recording of Amor Amor began in 2020, but the serial was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After Samora’s departure, he was replaced by actor Miguel Guilherme.

