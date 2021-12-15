Actress found dead gave up on ‘MasterChef’ after hate attacks – Entertainment

Actress Verónica Forqué, who was found dead this Monday (13), at home in Madrid, Spain, had given up on participating in the reality show MasterChef Celebrity after suffering several attacks on social networks. She decided to leave the television show even after being considered one of the protagonists of the edition, which aired between September and November. The information was published on the Infobae website.

According to the publication, the artist had been suffering from depression for some years. The illness would have made the star say no to a first invitation to join the attraction. However, earlier this year, she ended up agreeing to be part of the dispute. Over ten programs, according to the text signed by Fernando Mas Paradiso, she was responsible for “surprising, hilarious and infuriating scenes”.

However, the actress ended up becoming the target of hate attacks on social media. “This lady needs a straitjacket,” said one netizen. “See a psychologist to see if the fumes and madness subside a little,” another published. Veronica ended up leaving the MasterChef before the end.

Death

The actress Verónica Forqué, one of the most recognizable faces of Spanish cinema, it found dead on Monday (13) at her home in Madrid, police sources told AFP. According to the news agency, she would have taken her own life.

Daughter of director José María Forqué, the artist was born in Madrid, in 1955, and started in cinema working on her father’s films, in the early 70s. In 1984, included in the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s film What Have I Done to Deserve This?, she played the starring role in Kika (1993), by the same director.

She has received the Goya Award four times, including best actress, for her role in Kika.

“Goodbye, Verónica Forqué. I worked with her for years, and my memory is that of a sweet, spiritual woman, a good companion. DEP,” Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said on Twitter.