Adriane Galisteu shows off necklace that Lary Bottino gave to Bil Araújo

In the first contact with the pedestrians on Tuesday night (15), the topic addressed by Adriane Galisteu it was the mysterious object that lary bottino hid in the pocket of Bil Araújo during the washing of dirty clothes that shook the dawn of the confined and ex-participants of The Farm 13: “We can see what she took for you”

After the end of the dynamic, when saying goodbye to her friend, the digital influencer put something that was not captured by the cameras in the pocket of the ‘farming’ finalist.

“Bil, yesterday we saw Lary [Bottino] put a little thing there in your pocket. Can you show what she put on?”, asked the presenter. “Ahem, yes, it’s in there. Can I go get it?”, questioned the physical educator who then got up to get the gift.

“That’s what we’re here for, we have time and it’s a lot of curiosity”, replied the blonde. “Until we want to know what it is now”, said Dynho Alves. “Now even I’m curious”, commented the capixaba who, seconds later, returned with his friend’s amulet: “It’s a necklace”, said the capixaba showing the jewelry.

“The thing is, by the rules of the program, the outs cannot pass information on to the pawns who are still in the game, but there was no rule about objects, so this time, we’re going to let you keep your necklace, Bil. But, from now on, to avoid any misunderstanding, it is also prohibited for those who are eliminated to pass any type of object to those who are confined”, declared Adriane ending the subject.

