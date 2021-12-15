After 38°C in Arctic, UN confirms ‘dramatic climate change’

The UN officially recognized this Tuesday (14) a heat record in the Arctic region, recorded on June 20, 2020. The announcement is considered as a new warning to climate change.

The temperature of 38°C was recorded in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk, in Siberia, just over a year ago. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), this is the most intense heat measured above the Arctic Circle.

This is the first time that the WMO has included an Arctic heat record in its extreme weather reports. According to the UN, the record was made at a time when unprecedented heat waves hit the entire world.

“This new record in the Arctic is part of a series of observations recorded in the WMO’s Archive of Extreme Meteorological and Climatic Phenomena, which raises a warning about climate change,” agency director Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The Russian city of Verkhoyansk is 115 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle and has recorded temperatures since 1885. This record, which the agency says “is more characteristic of the Mediterranean than the Arctic”, was recorded by a weather station during a wave of exceptionally prolonged heat in Siberia.

Melting Glaciers and Fires

According to Taalas, average temperatures in this Arctic region were 10°C above normal for much of the Northern Hemisphere summer in 2020, which led to fires and significant loss of glaciers. The heat wave also contributed to 2020 being designated as one of the three warmest years on record to date. Taalas also recalled the record 18.3°C in Antarctica in 2020.

WMO is still checking the 54.4°C indicated by thermometers in 2020 and 2021 in Death Valley, California. The organization’s experts are also trying to verify the 48.8°C mark in Sicily, which could be the record for Europe. For Talas, “never had so many simultaneous investigations”.

The inclusion of an Arctic record is a statement of “dramatic changes” in the region, says the WMO. Despite the increase in heat in all regions of the planet, in some areas the process is faster than in others. In the Arctic, the speed of transformation is twice the world average.

“This investigation highlights the rise in temperatures in a region that is very important from a climate point of view for the world,” said Randall Cerveny, an expert at the WMO.

