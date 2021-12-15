After a lawsuit for alleged music plagiarism, DJ Marlboro says he managed to come to terms with Ludmilla: ‘Misunderstanding’ | Rio de Janeiro

According to the action, the song “Come, love”, of the singer, is a plagiarism of “This is my turn”, by DJ Marlboro and the MCs Quebra Tudo and Vanessa.

But late on Tuesday (14), Marlboro posted a long explanation on their social media to say how things got to court and explaining that it was all a misunderstanding.

“Ludminha lindaaaa, we will always be together and mixed. When I met Beyoncé, my friend’s ex-name, I said right away, you’re going to grow a lot, you’re already changing your name that in a little while big people will bother big ones. So she decided to take on her beautiful name herself: Ludmilla. His first song was edited at my publisher and, as a good editor, I must always be aware of the misuse of the works. When Lud released that song ‘Vem amor beats no para’, the authors immediately went to the publisher and asked if it had been authorized. We said no, but we were going to find out. After several emails sent to Lud’s representative at the time, and all were ignored, the publisher decided to make an action for repairs and compensation for the misuse of the work, as should be done in any publisher that defends the rights of its authors” , said.

Afterwards, he reinforced that it was all a misunderstanding and that the two hit it off.

“You know what makes me sadder? People who twist a story to bloodshed with cheap sensationalism. There’s no such thing as Ludmilla x DJ Marlboro. We’re friends and we love each other from start to finish. What exists is a company that represents or I was representing my friend, and who was ignoring the rights of other authors, but Lud would never fail to recognize the rights of other people if she had gotten the information about the authors’ claim. she was just interveners and representatives who made a fool of myself. Lud, for me, is among the best singers in the world, because she already is Brazilian. I really admire her talent and she still has a lot to accomplish, great hits are coming! I’m still waiting for you! visit here at home, bring your whole group,” he finished.

Ludmilla, also endorsed the words of the DJ and posted:

‘It didn’t affect our relationship at all’

“Glad that we managed to understand each other and this misunderstanding had a positive outcome, it did not affect our relationship at all. Thankfully we are bigger than the sensationalism planted in the news”, she also wrote on social networks.

The company Link Records Productions and Entertainment, of which DJ Marlboro is a member, filed a lawsuit in the 1st Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio against the singer Ludmilla seeking compensation for moral damage and image rights.

According to the process, the song “Vem amor”, by Ludmilla, is a plagiarism of “Essa é uma tara”, by DJ Marlboro and the MCs Quebra Tudo and Vanessa.

The legal representatives of Marlboro informed the court that they had sent a notice of the misuse of the song until a judicial assessment on the possibility of plagiarism. However, they said they had not received any feedback from Ludmilla.

The initial order is an injunction to remove the song from the air of the singer’s official channels, with a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand in case of non-compliance.

In a statement, Ludmilla’s team said that the singer Ludmilla became aware of the action through the press and that “the singer’s lawyer has already been called to investigate the terms of the action, as well as to certify the mentioned notification to her record company” .

“We also inform that the artist received the news with surprise, considering that Marlboro has already made contact with Ludmilla’s team several times, even to cordially invite the singer to pay a visit to the DJ at his residence, but on account of of appointments in the agenda, the singer was never able to go. We emphasize that in none of the contacts made by the DJ such issue was raised”, says the text sent to g1.

Compare the lyrics of the songs:

The chorus is with you, ok?

I was already missing love

I looked on zap, on Instagram

I looked at her face I asked

come love, come love, come love

come love, come love, come love

I was already missing love

I looked on zap, on Instagram

I looked at her face I asked

come love, come love, come love

come love, come love, come love

DJ Marlboro – “This is my thing”

Come, baby, knock, don’t stop,

just pat my face

Come, love, knock and don’t stop,

just pat my face

With that body and with that mouth, with that damn face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

With that body and with that mouth, with that damn face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

just pat my face

just pat my face

come baby knock and don’t stop

just pat my face

come baby knock and don’t stop

With that body and with that mouth, with that damn face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

With that body and with that mouth, with that damn face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

It goes down and deserving and asking for a slap in the face

just pat my face

just pat my face

come baby knock and don’t stop

just pat my face

come baby knock and don’t stop