After an increase in cases of flu, the city of SP begins to do a rapid test of Covid in health units | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo began this week to carry out rapid tests for Covid-19 in health units in the capital in patients with flu-like symptoms.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the municipality registers a significant increase in people with the disease.

The measure tries to prevent an outbreak of flu, as registered in Rio de Janeiro in recent weeks.

‘The arrival of the flu epidemic in SP is imminent’, says a researcher at Fiocruz; private network already sees a greater flow of patients with symptoms

In addition to the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), the tests will be carried out at the AMAs and emergency rooms.

In November, the department registered more than 55 thousand and 700 visits of people with flu-like symptoms, who tested negative for Covid-19.

In December, until this Tuesday (14), there were 46 thousand cases of respiratory conditions unrelated to Covid. The folder highlights, however, that it is not possible to say that all these cases are influenza, because no tests were made for this disease.

The number of patients with flu-like symptoms is also growing in the capital’s private network.

Rede D’or São Luiz claims that it detected a 50% increase in the demand for patients who were admitted to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in the last two weeks with signs and symptoms of flu.

In the emergency room of Hospital São Luiz do Itaim, in the South Zone, the demand for people with flu conditions increased 30% in the first 14 days of December compared to the average of previous months.

Until the beginning of December, only 55.5% of the target audience of the vaccination campaign against Influenza attended the vaccination posts this year in the state of São Paulo.

The campaign’s goal, established by the Ministry of Health, was 90%. According to the State Health Department, about 10.1 million doses were applied.

The only priority group that reached the coverage goal was the indigenous group, which had 100% of the population vaccinated. Other groups achieved coverage above the state average, but still below the established target. This is the case of postpartum women (72.4%), children (68.1%), elderly (65.4%), health workers (64.9%) and pregnant women (62.6%).

On the other hand, people with comorbidities reached only 44% of vaccination coverage against the flu. The vaccination campaign was released to all audiences on July 12, after the end of the campaign for priority groups. The expansion determines that the entire population can be vaccinated while there are doses available in the network.